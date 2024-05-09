Highlights Jimmy Butler regrets missing the playoffs due to injury and believes the outcome would have been different if he played.

The Miami Heat's first-round exit prompted potential roster changes to improve the team.

The team needs to evaluate Butler's contract and make decisions on trades and drafts for the upcoming season.

The Miami Heat could consider themselves unfortunate to have not been able to make a deep playoff run that would have been similar to their trip to the NBA Finals last year.

Their star player, Jimmy Butler, minced no words about his unavailability preventing him and the Heat from succeeding in the playoffs. He believes the outcome would have been different had he not been injured.

Butler Believes Opponents Were Lucky To Not Have Faced Him

Butler missed the Heat's first-round series due to injury

Coming off his fifth season with the Heat, Butler has reached an incredible peak in his career with the team. The connection he shares with the organization only boosted their will to compete and win as one collective unit.

During a recent interview with GQ Sports, Butler regrets not being able to help out his team in the playoffs over the past few weeks due to a sprained MCL in his right knee as he watched them bow out in five games to the Celtics in the first round from the bench.

“I feel like everybody got a pass this playoffs, man. We’re not going out like that,” - Jimmy Butler

It may have been possible for Miami to have done better in the playoffs with Butler instead of falling in five games to Boston without him.

Coming off an improbable run to the NBA Finals in 2023, where Butler averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals while torching opponents in the playoffs, he saw his numbers decline slightly this year.

He put up 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals on 49.9 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 41.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 60 games. Despite his improvement in three-point shooting, his scoring and overall shooting went down as he is getting close to turning 35 this September.

Even though he stayed relatively healthy, the Heat were not able to improve their standing in the East from the year prior. It also didn't help that he got injured against the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament.

He stayed in that game to finish with 19 points in nearly 40 minutes, but his effectiveness was nowhere near the level he was at during his playoff run in 2023. Needing a lot of time to recover, the Heat could not stand their ground without him in the postseason.

What Now For Butler And Miami?

First-round exit could see changes in the roster

Miami finished the year with a 46-36 record for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, marking the second straight year they reached the playoffs via the Play-in Tournament.

After making deep playoff runs in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023, as well as three in the last five seasons, a first-round exit could be a solid refresher for the Heat. Knowing they still have plenty of work to do with improving the roster by making potential trades for certain stars and drafting young talents who will fit well in their system.

For all that to happen, it must start with what Miami decides to do with Butler during contract negotiations, especially after all he's done since joining the franchise in 2019. Only after that can they set the foundation of what their team will be heading into the 2024-25 season.