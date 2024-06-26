Highlights Jimmy Butler is likely staying with the Miami Heat next season, even without the contract extension he's eyeing.

The NBA offseason didn't take long to get started. Just one week after the Boston Celtics bested the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals to raise their 18th championship banner, teams across the league were busy reloading for the coming 2024-25 season.

J.J. Redick is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nova Knicks have added another Wildcat in Mikal Bridges, and the Oklahoma City Thunder nabbed Alex Caruso in a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

While the players and coaches changing teams will always be the top headlines of an NBA offseason, some of the biggest moves a team can make aren't in signing a new player, but in ensuring the players they already have stick around. According to one NBA insider at ESPN, the Miami Heat are working on just that.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, and said that he expected superstar forward Jimmy Butler to stick with the Heat for the upcoming season, despite some talk of a desire for an extension souring the relationship between the two parties.

"Even if there’s no extension, he’s going to focus on next season," Windhorst said. "He’s got a player option in the summer of 2025 that he can use. He can basically be in Paul George’s situation."

Windhorst added that teams had reached out to Butler asking if he was looking to get out of Miami, but as things stand, he seems ready to play another season with the Heat and see how things take shape next summer.

Butler Staying in Miami Means the Heat Have More To Do This Offseason

Heat will probably look to add another piece to their roster to keep pace with the Eastern Conference

Should Windhorst's report hold true and Butler stay in Miami, it likely means that the Heat will still be looking to add some more firepower with hopes of making another run to the NBA Finals like they did in 2023.

"I do think the Heat are always looking to improve. They have been in the market trying to add someone next to Jimmy Butler," Windhorst told McAfee. "We saw them go after Dame Lilliard. I think they were trying to get Jrue Holiday. I think they will try to get something done."

While the Heat are slightly strapped for assets, Windhorst noted that extending center Bam Adebayo was a likely deal that Miami would want to make sooner rather than later to keep the team competitive, and was proven right just hours later.

Butler staying in Miami would also have ramifications for other teams that had hoped to potentially add him as a big offseason move. The Philadelphia 76ers, for whom Butler played before his stint in Miami, reportedly had interest in Butler, but may now have to look elsewhere.

Butler, 34, will be hoping to land at least one more big contract before he calls it a career. Where he gets that deal remains to be seen.