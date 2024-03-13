Highlights John Wall expresses a desire to play for the Miami Heat, and believes he can contribute significantly.

John Wall hasn't played an NBA game since last January, but that isn't stopping the five-time All-Star from hoping that he lands another contract. In fact, Wall's vision of himself is so steady that he hasn't even budged in his desire to play for a very specific team: the Miami Heat.

A South Beach Fantasy

Wall believes he could legitimately help the Heat

Speaking to Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, who also had successful NBA careers, Wall tells The OGs podcast hosts that he would "1,000 percent" be open to joining the Heat.

"I talk about it all the time," Wall says, as Haslem relays that he has had these multiple discussions with the 33-year-old about that very topic.

Illuminating his thoughts on the role that he envisions with the Heat should he sign with them, Wall says that he feels he could help them a lot.

"You know what I mean? Getting Terry [Rozier] was a good piece for [the Heat]. Somebody that could make plays in [the] pick-and-roll and stuff. But even if I didn't start —coming off the bench —I think I could be another person to help them and impact them." — John Wall

Terry Rozier's Impact in Miami

Heat's trade for Rozier makes it a bit difficult to see what role Wall could have

Rozier was traded to the Heat on Jan. 23 in a move that hasn't worked out as well as Miami may have expected given the way that he was playing while with the Charlotte Hornets.

While adjusting to his new teammates, Rozier has averaged just 14.8 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 30.1 percent from three-point range in the 17 games that he's played with Miami. When juxtaposed against his production with the Hornets this season —23.2 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3 —the Heat may be having buyer's remorse.

Not just because of his subpar production, but because he's owed $74.7 million between this season and 2025-26.

Still, Rozier has lived up to his defensive reputation. He's also made a number of high-level reads as a facilitator in the pick-and-roll and in transition, which Wall had alluded to when answering Haslem and Miller.

If Russell Westbrook Can Do It ...

Wall might be able to mirror Russell Westbrook's impact with the Clippers

All things being equal, Rozier is currently a better player than Wall.

However, aside from Tyler Herro, the Heat don't have another backcourt player that could definitively make that claim. So, with Wall also revealing his willingness to come off of the bench if he wasn't a starter, there's some question as to why the Heat wouldn't at least kick the tires on signing him.

Not just because of his storied career, but because he still had some juice left in the tank even last season.

Contending with age and injury, Wall isn't as explosive as he once was. This has affected him at both ends of the court, as he relies as much on his physical tools as his skills and basketball IQ.

In fact, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook may be an an apt comparison for Wall at this stage of his career. With that said, Westbrook provides tremendous value to the Clippers, making it even more of a wonder why Wall hasn't latched onto a team yet.

A Summer Signing?

Myriad factors could work in Wall's favor this offseason

Considering his relationship with Haslem and Bam Adebayo, as well as his willingness to come off of the bench, the Heat could look into signing Wall in the offseason.

They could even explore that option now, although the deadline has passed for him to be eligible for the playoffs if signed. Looking at his stats from the 2022-23 season —11.2 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game — it's clear that he's past his prime.

However, with his blend of knowledge, experience, ability, and production, he's the type of player that the Heat would truly value.