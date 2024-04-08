Highlights The Pacers secure the tiebreaker over the Miami Heat with a 117-115 win.

The Heat potentially face the Play-In Tournament, but have the experience and star power to handle it.

Tyler Herro boosts the Heat as they fight to avoid the Play-In, despite a tough loss to the Pacers.

For the majority of the season, the Eastern Conference has been a tight race between numerous teams. And in the final week of the season, that testament remains no different.

One such example of the close tension between squads is the competition between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat. After a close game on Sunday night, the tiebreaker officially went to the Pacers following their 117-115 win. In a Conference as tight as the East, tiebreakers may very well be a necessity.

“We know what time of the year it is, we know we control our own destiny. This time of year, it's something I feel is necessary. Like, everybody is dealing with something right now, so you have to buckle down and play through injuries.” —Myles Turner after the game

Myles Turner recorded a double-double which featured 22 points and 13 rebounds in the game, and two of those points were the two game-winning free throws which came at the end of regulation to secure the win, and the tiebreaker, for the Pacers.

Pacers Push Ahead

The Pacers are now 1.5 games ahead of the Heat with four to play

Indiana now retains possession of the 6th seed, at 45-34, while the Heat remain in 7th at 43-35. While it is possible for the Heat to surpass the Pacers, it will be a tall order, as they remain 1.5 games behind with only four left to play.

Plus, since the Pacers won the season series against them 2-1, a tie in the standings would mean that Indiana would receive the tiebreaker. That would push the Heat down to the Play-In Tournament.

“You want to end up playing games of meaning, but when you say they are games of meaning, that also means they are games of consequences. That’s the whole point of this right now in both conferences. There's going to be wild swings of emotion.” —Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

The Heat barely led in the game, only leading for a brief period of time at the beginning of the first quarter. But three minutes in, the Pacers would take the lead and would hold it for the rest of the game.

While the Heat did cut the deficit down to just one, the hole they dug themselves into in the beginning would ultimately be too much to overcome, something Spoelstra recognized.

“Games are 48 minutes, so there's going to be back and forth, particularly two teams that are pretty evenly matched. But they were definitely the assertive ones, the ones that were playing on their terms in the first half. And that did get us in a hole in the second half. Everything wasn't perfect for us, but our level of effort, toughness, disposition…that’s what’s disappointing.” —Erik Spoelstra

Familiar Territory

The Heat may end up a Play-In team, where they have experience

The Miami Heat may very well end up playing in the Play-In Tournament, but being the underdogs is something they have been used to. The Heat were a Play-In team last postseason, and they would end up reaching the NBA Finals. They recognize that with their lineup and star power, when healthy, can beat any team on any given night.

Tyler Herro is an example of one of those players. The 24-year-old point guard recently came back from an injury, and put up 21 points and 5 rebounds in the game against the Pacers. He will be an integral part of a Heat team that attempts to claw their way through the postseason.

“Tyler looks a lot more like Tyler, especially at the end of what he can give you…We needed this skill level. There's no doubt about it. We need the things that he brings to us offensively. It's a timely boost to us right now. It's unfortunate we weren't able to get this [game], but it's good to see him move around and looking like himself out there.” —Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro

The Indiana Pacers have played their competition well this season. Not only do they hold the tiebreaker against the Heat, but they also hold it against the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Should the Pacers finish the season strong, and the other teams finish weak, the Pacers could find themselves in a strong position come the playoffs.

The Heat will play their final road game of the season on Tuesday, when they face the Hawks in Atlanta. For the Pacers, they will head to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors.