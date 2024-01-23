Highlights The Miami Heat have struggled offensively this season, ranking 20th in offensive rating and relying on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for shot creation.

The addition of Terry Rozier brings instant offense to the Heat, with his ability to score in isolation, shoot from mid-range, and create space for his teammates.

However, there are concerns about Rozier's defense and usage, as he ranks poorly in defensive rating and may have to adjust to being the fourth option on offense behind Butler, Adebayo, and Herro.

After an exciting underdog run to the NBA finals last season, the Miami Heat currently find themselves sixth in the Eastern Conference. Although they’ve had a relatively tough schedule, it’s apparent that the team has lost the magic it had last June.

They missed out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes to a conference rival and lost out on key contributors to their Cinderella run, including Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. It was clear that the Heat needed to make a move if they wanted to make another trip to the Finals.

On Jan. 23, 2024, it was reported that the Heat acquired point guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. The addition of the 29-year-old guard gives the Heat something they’ve been desperately missing all season long; instant offense, and could potentially revitalize the Heat’s championship aspirations.

Offensive troubles in Miami

10th in Defensive Rating (110.0) but 20th in Offensive Rating (113.4)

The Miami Heat have struggled on the offensive end this season. They’re 20th in offensive rating, 26th in points per game (110.9), and 22nd in field goal percentage (46.4). Their struggles come down to two main reasons. They lack shot creators and playmakers that can facilitate the offense.

They’ve been primarily running the offense through Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, but their possessions have been stagnant. A lot of their plays involve moving their players to the weak side while one of their primary scorers utilizes the open space to create their shot.

While this can be effective in small doses to help their players establish a rhythm, it’s not always efficient as their players are often in isolated positions where they have to settle for tough shots.

Adebayo is currently averaging the 13th most mid-range attempts this season, but he’s shooting only 35 percent from those attempts. He shoots much better in the paint, but he's not able to consistently get into position to attack the rim. Herro has also been facing issues with inconsistency. The Heat have relied on him to create his own offense, but without players that can draw pressure away from him, he's forced to take a lot of contested shots.

Tyler Herro – 2023–24 Month-to-Month Stats October November December January PPG 25.3 20.5 26 19.0 FG% 42 48.4 47.9 39.4 3PT% 38.2 44.4 42.9 37.9

The Heat need shot creators to alleviate pressure. Their franchise player, Jimmy Butler, has dealt with injuries, but even when he’s on the floor he’s only averaged 13.5 field goal attempts this season.

While it's certain that he'll take control of the offense come playoff time, the Heat still need a shot creator to help them get through the regular season. Likewise, they need someone that can create open looks for others so that the Heat's primary scorers aren't forced to take low percentage shots.

Enter Scary Terry

2023–2024 Stats: 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists

Rozier brings instant offense to this Heat team. He's an isolation threat that can take advantage of mismatches with his speed, can score from the mid-range, and is a capable three-point shooter.

He's shooting 48 percent from the mid-range, and prior to his dry spell he was shooting 36.9 percent from three. His ability to create a shot will relieve so much pressure from the Heat scoring threats. Opposing defenses won't be able to sag off of him like they did Lowry because he's able to take advantage of even the slightest amount of space.

Although he's averaging 6.6 assists per game, Rozier isn’t a traditional point guard. He’s not a player that primarily looks to set up his teammates, but rather more of a secondary playmaker and ball handler.

He's good at creating space for his teammates because he tends to draw a lot of weakside defenders. In these situations, his teammates are able to find cutting opportunities and Rozier is good enough of a passer to connect.

Because the Heat tend to send so many players weakside, the ability to find the open cutter is going to get more players involved on offense. This is huge for the Heat role players, especially rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has already shown proficiency at being able to move off the ball, and now he gets to play with someone that can get him more looks.

Rozier is also a great pick and roll player. Per Synergy tracking, he's the second most efficient pick and roll scorer this season. He's also a good passer in these situations and will allow Adebayo to get easier looks at the rim.

Fit Concerns

Terry Rozier is ranked 491st in the league in defensive rating (122.3)

There are a couple of concerns about Rozier: his defense and his usage. Rozier is one of the worst defensive point guards in the league with a defensive rating of 122.3. The Heat have done well this season by utilizing their stronger defenders to cover for their weaker ones, notably Herro and Duncan Robinson.

Although Lowry isn't the best defender himself, he's been a part of six of the Heat's ten best defensive lineups this season. It's unlikely that Rozier can be as reliable in that role. The Heat would have to revamp their rotations and find a way to effectively stagger Rozier, Herro, and Robinson in order to remain a strong defensive team.

Another concern is Rozier's usage. As mentioned earlier, he's not a pure point guard. He's a ball-dominant player that likes to control the offense. He was one of the primary scoring threats and ball handlers on the Hornets while LaMelo Ball was out.

Terry Rozier – 2023–24 Touches Per Game Stats Category Stats Touches 87.1 Time of Possession 7.2 Average Seconds Per Touch 4.97 Points Per Touch 0.27

Now on the Heat, he's going to have to settle for being the fourth option behind Butler, Adebayo, and Herro. It's unsure if they'll successfully be able to get him to commit to that role. He's a player that has previously complained about his touches when he was a backup guard for the Boston Celtics.

If the Heat can get him to buy into the system, they'll be in a position to make a strong push in the playoffs. Rozier's ability to create his own shot will do wonders for the Heat's stagnant offense. His ability to open up the floor will benefit his teammates as well and take pressure off of the Heat's scoring threats. There's a chance that the Heat will enter the playoffs with four different players being capable of leading the offense each night.