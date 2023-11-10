Highlights The Miami Heat face a significant challenge in the coming weeks without star guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a Grade 2 sprain on his right ankle in their recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat's offense has struggled to find consistency and currently ranks as one of the worst teams in offensive rating. Herro's absence will likely worsen their offensive performance unless they make the necessary adjustments.

Despite the setback, Herro has been performing impressively this season and has shown his commitment to the team. Miami will eagerly await his return while they navigate their current road trip and cope with other injuries on the roster.

The Miami Heat will have their work cut out for them for the next couple of weeks, after losing star guard Tyler Herro due to injury. Herro sustained the injury near the end of the first quarter when he landed on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot during the Heat's 106-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, leaving the game with six points in eight minutes. The team confirmed with an MRI scan on Thursday that it was a Grade 2 sprain on his right ankle, keeping the offensive-minded guard on the sidelines for the time being.

“It was something I felt right when it happened,” Herro said while describing the event to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. “I felt it and I kind of knew mentally. I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that will be it.’ I actually told the bench, ‘I’m done. I can’t keep going.’ It’s unfortunate, but I’m just going to continue to work hard. I’ve been through this injury stuff before, and I’m just going to keep working.”

Heat need answers on offense

It is particularly frustrating for a Heat squad that just got out of a slow start with a three-game winning streak, and looking for other sources of production outside of stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Herro. While there were moments of significant contributions from Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and most recently, Haywood Highsmith, they have yet to find offensive consistency to provide the Heat security on that side of the ball.

Miami's offense is currently one of the five worst teams in terms of having the lowest offensive rating, seeing themselves in 26th position. With Herro out for a while, it is possible for their rating to go even lower if they don't make the right adjustments to make up for his absence.

“It’s a process at this point,” Adebayo said after the win against Memphis. “We’ll get him back when we get him back. The biggest thing for him is getting healthy and being able to stay at that high level he’s been at.”

Herro thriving after dramatic offseason

After being surrounded by trade rumors involving All-Star Damian Lillard throughout the entirety of this past offseason, Herro can finally feel relieved that he gets to stay with the team who drafted him back in 2019. He's even impressed in the eight games he's played to show he's thrilled to stick around in Miami. In his fifth year in the league, he's been averaging 22.9 points (career-high), five rebounds (tied for second-highest), 4.6 assists (career-high), and 1.4 steals on 44.7% shooting from the field (tied for career-high) and a career-high 41% from three (career-high) so far.

Following a poor shooting night against Detroit in the season-opener, Herro exploded in the next six games from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, scoring 26.8 points, securing 6.2 rebounds, creating 5.3 assists, and getting 1.2 steals in that stretch. This includes back-to-back 30-point displays against Milwaukee and Brooklyn, despite both of those contests resulting in defeats for the Heat.

While Miami has shown the capability to hold down the fort without one of their most important scorers, especially during their spectacular run to the NBA Finals last season, they would be more than happy to have Herro back in the fold as soon as possible. Currently in the middle of a four-game road trip, they will play their second contest against the Brooklyn Nets this Saturday, who are also going through injuries with their leading scorer Cam Thomas out for a couple of weeks due to injury.

