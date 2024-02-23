Highlights Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is expected to return, facing Herb Jones' elite defense.

Miami must guard Zion Williamson, with Adebayo being a likely matchup in an attempt to stop his growing playmaking.

The game is likely to be really physical, with both teams focused on the paint rather than threes.

The second night of NBA basketball after the All-Star break will feature the sequel of a back-to-back to the New Orleans Pelicans, who are coming off a solid win against the Houston Rockets. On the other hand, the Miami Heat will have their first game this week, while trying to find a level of consistency that can lead the South Beach side to climb the standings out of the play-in zone.

Miami’s superstar wing Jimmy Butler is expected to return to action after missing some time to deal with the passing of a relative. The other star wing in this matchup, Brandon Ingram, is still doubtful to suit up against the Heat, especially after missing last night’s contest due to an illness.

Either way, Butler is likely to face an elite level of defense in New Orleans’ Herb Jones, one of the best wings in the NBA on the defensive side of the ball and coming from an exhibition that featured an impressive seven steals against the Rockets.

Another concern for Miami will be how to guard Zion Williamson, now that he’s developing as the Pelicans’ main ball handler. The star forward dropped nine assists alongside his 27 points in last night’s win. It’s likely that Williamson will be matched up with Bam Adebayo, who replaced Joel Embiid as the Eastern Conference starting center during the All-Star game last Sunday. Williamson and Adebayo might display a very interesting duel, as they’re both incredibly athletic and prefer to operate in the paint.

Miami’s backcourt is also something to watch since Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson remain out and Tyler Herro is questionable, but newly acquired Delon Wright is eager to debut in a Heat jersey. Whoever enters the lineup will probably have to be careful with CJ McCollum’s offensive arsenal, as he comes from a 28-point performance against Houston.

This should be a very physical and even somewhat of an old-school game, with both teams being ranked in the bottom half of the table in three-point attempts - which is easy to understand when you look at who their star players are. Even though neither Jimmy and Adebayo nor Williamson and Ingram are perimeter-focused players, both their teams are in the top half of the table when it comes to three-point percentage. The main difference between them is that Miami’s offense, for various reasons, is struggling in general and averaging the fourth-worst points per game in the entire NBA.

Injury report and how to watch

The Pelicans might be without multiple stars

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (questionable - right foot discomfort)

Josh Richardson (out - right shoulder dislocation)

Terry Rozier (out - right knee sprain)

Dru Smith (out - right knee surgery)

Orlando Robinson (questionable- lower back spasms)

New Orleans Pelicans

Dyson Daniels (out - left knee meniscectomy)

Brandon Ingram (questionable - non-COVID illness)

Zion Williamson (questionable left foot contusion)

How to watch

8:00 PM EST Bally Sports (regional restrictions may apply), League Pass

Betting lines

The Pelicans are the narrow favorites

Point Spread: Pelicans -2.5 (-115)/Heat +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pelicans (-150)/Heat (+125)

Over/Under: 218.5

Our best picks

Jimmy Butler might have to step up as a scorer

Player points: Jimmy Butler OVER 21.5 (-120)

With Herro being ruled questionable, Rozier remaining out and Robinson playing, but still coming back from a shoulder sprain, Miami might have to rely on their best player to take on scoring responsibilities if they want to leave New Orleans with a win. Although Butler isn’t a lock to score 20 during the regular season, we've seen several times how he is the type of player who steps up when under pressure, as he should be today.

Player rebounds: Zion Williamson OVER 5.5 (-145)

Williamson might be listed as questionable, but these odds will only lose value if he doesn't step on the court. Miami is ranked 23rd in the league in rebounds per game, while the Pelicans are in the top 10 in that category. With Jonas Valanciunas possibly in charge of Adebayo, Zion might have tons of opportunities to regain possession of his team. It looks like great value, even considering he’s coming from a weak game in that regard.

All odds courtesy of BetMGM.