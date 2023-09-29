Highlights The Miami Heat have a retooled roster for the 2023-24 season, with some new faces expected to have limited minutes off the bench.

Players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith have the potential to make an impact, but they are lower in the rotation and may only get playing time if key players are injured.

Key players like Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler will be crucial for the Heat's success, with Butler being the most important piece as they aim for a deep playoff run.

After falling short to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are looking to exceed expectations again in the 2023-24 season. Of course, that goal can only be made possible by the individuals making up the roster of this Eastern Conference team.

With that said, we take a look below at the retooled Heat roster and assess each member of the team based on their expected impact on the team in the new season.

NBA statistics – Miami Heat record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 113.0 113.3 -0.3 League Ranking 11th 25th 9th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

13 Caleb Daniels, Drew Peterson, Cole Swider, Orlando Robinson, Justin Champagnie, Alondes Williams

Although the Heat take pride in transforming unknown players into playoff-level pieces for the team, the guys mentioned above won’t figure much into the rotation. Expect Caleb Daniels, Drew Peterson, Cole Swider, Orlando Robinson, Justin Champagnie, and Alondes Williams to get limited minutes from the bench during the team’s grueling 82-game regular season campaign.

12 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

What should have been a typical debut turned heads during the most recent Summer League. In Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s first game in the tournament, the Heat rookie finished with 22 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes on the court.

As such, this one game can be an indicator of how the forward is going to perform for Miami. At best, he can play limited minutes on the court and exceed all expectations on the offensive end. At worst, he’s only going to appear if a key piece gets injured. In any case, Miami fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, as there are a lot of guys before him in the rotation.

11 Nikola Jovic

While his case may be similar to Jaquez's, Nikola Jovic’s advantage is he has more experience, especially with the Heat reaching the Finals last season. Even if that’s the case, the 6-foot-10 power forward hopes to increase his numbers of 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds from his rookie campaign. Again, he might not get a lot of time on the court in the coming months as there are other more talented forwards before him.

10 Haywood Highsmith

Along with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith was among the players who surprised everyone during the team’s most recent playoff campaign. His talent was very evident during Miami’s first game against the Denver Nuggets during the Finals, a contest that saw the forward notch 18 points on 50% shooting from three, two rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Highsmith’s advantage over the other players that came before him is he has the chance to relieve either Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin, two of the Heat’s projected starters, from the bench. If he does get more minutes, fans can expect the 26-year-old forward to generate offense for Miami’s reserve unit.

9 Duncan Robinson

In years past, Duncan Robinson figured prominently as a key piece in Miami’s roster. But even with his 39% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts per game, the sharpshooter saw his minutes go down due to defensive issues.

Even if that’s the case, he can still break defenses down whenever he’s on the floor. If he can find his rhythm on both ends of the court on a consistent basis, Robinson will have a higher impact for the Heat as the 2023-24 season progresses.

8 Thomas Bryant

The main reason for Thomas Bryant ranking this high is his 6-foot-10 frame, making him the only viable reserve to back Bam Adebayo up at the center position. While Jovic also stands at the same height, Bryant has the bulkier build and experience to play under the post at both ends of the court. As such, expect the big man to soak up a lot of minutes when Adebayo rests on the bench.

7 Josh Richardson

Although Miami lost Vincent and Strus during the offseason, the team got Jason Richardson to serve as a backcourt reinforcement for the starters. He has career averages of 11.8 points on 36% shooting from three, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals, and he could be the three-and-D talent that the Heat exactly need to give the bench a boost.

With Richardson on the floor, head coach Erik Spoelstra can count on him to provide a surge of production on both ends of the court.

6 Kevin Love

While he’s years removed from his prime, Kevin Love is still an effective piece for the Heat. The former NBA champion effectively uses his massive frame to grab an average of 10.4 boards, dish out 2.3 assists, and hit 37% of his three-pointers. With Love on the court, the Heat gain rebounding, playmaking, and improved floor spacing against opposing squads.

5 Caleb Martin

After breaking out during the playoffs, Caleb Martin aims to continue playing well for the Heat in the upcoming season. During those 23 postseason games, the 6-foot-5 wing connected on 52% of his shots from the field and 42% from three, all while averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

His presence adds another piece that can open up the floor, drain shots from beyond the arc, attack the rim, and defend from the wing on the other end. This makes Martin a key piece in Miami’s rotation in the upcoming season.

4 Kyle Lowry

A veteran with 17 years of experience in the NBA, Kyle Lowry enters the new season as the Heat’s primary point guard. The former NBA champion aims to steer Miami’s offense as its starting point guard by using his career averages of 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. With the six-time All-Star running point, expect the team’s offense to run as efficiently as possible.

3 Tyler Herro

When it comes to scoring, Tyler Herro is one name that stands out among all the players Miami has in its rotation. Last season, the former Sixth Man of the Year awardee averaged 20.1 points on 37% shooting from deep, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

His ability to shoot from midrange and beyond the arc opens up the floor for Butler and Adebayo, which in turn, gives the team more options to score. His rebounding also helps the team get more possessions, an aspect of his game that doesn’t get more attention. All in all, Herro’s impact on the heat is one that shouldn’t be denied.

2 Bam Adebayo

Considered as the team’s focal point on defense, Bam Adebayo ranks high among the Heat players when it comes to impact. Apart from being stellar on the defensive end, the two-time All-Star also averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals last season.

That production indicates that Adebayo is improving on offense, far from his rookie campaign of 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. This means opposing squads will have one more player to worry about when facing Miami.

1 Jimmy Butler

No one exemplifies Heat Culture better than Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star proved that when he averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals during the most recent playoffs, lifting Miami to another Finals appearance during his time with the team.

The upcoming season will see him anchor the team’s performance during the regular season. This makes him the most important piece in Miami’s roster as it aims to make a deep playoff run next year.

Jimmy Butler Career Averages (2011-2023) Points 18.2 Rebounds 5.3 Assists 4.2 FG% 46.7% 3PT FG% 32.3%

A lot can happen during the regular season, especially with some of Miami’s players past their prime or their constant encounters with various injuries. Be on the lookout for this squad as they endure the upcoming 82-game campaign.

