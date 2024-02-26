Highlights The Miami Heat will be shorthanded without Jimmy Butler against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are favored to win due to strong offense and homecourt advantage.

Consider betting on Kings -6.5 and Tyler Herro over 20.5 points.

The Miami Heat are going to be quite shorthanded when they take on the Sacramento Kings at Smoothie King Arena on Monday night. The Heat are coming off a 106-95 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, and have won seven of their last 10.

Despite being 3-0 in their six-game road trip so far, Miami has to handle being without star Jimmy Butler for tonight's matchup. He is unavailable due to an altercation that involved him and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall. Five players ended up being suspended after the game, including Butler (one game) and his teammates Nikola Jovic (one game) and Thomas Bryant (three games).

On the other hand, Sacramento looks to take advantage of Miami's limited depth. Having won seven of their last 10, they hold a 33-23 record as they hope to maintain their standing as a top-six team in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns, Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks tailing them. They will look to DeAaron Fox, Domontas Sabonis, and Malik Monk for strong performances against the Kings, with the trio being the heart of the Kings' offense.

Injury report and how to watch

The Heat have statuses to keep track of

Heat

Jimmy Butler (OUT - Suspension)

Nikola Jovic (OUT - Suspension)

Thomas Bryant (OUT - Suspension)

Orlando Robinson (QUESTIONABLE - Back)

Terry Rozier (QUESTIONABLE - Knee)

Tyler Herro (QUESTIONABLE - Knee)

Josh Richardson (OUT - Shoulder)

Dru Smith (OUT FOR SEASON - Knee)

Kings

Alex Len (QUESTIONABLE - Illness)

Sasha Vezenkov (OUT - Ankle)

How to watch

10:00 PM EST, NBCS-SAC, BallySports Sun, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Kings are favored to win

Point Spread: Kings -6.5 (-115) / Heat +6.5 (-105)

Money Line: Kings (-275) / Heat (+220)

Over/Under: 225.5

Our Picks

Expect the Kings to win easily

Kings -6.5 (-105)

The Kings maintaining their identity as one of the best offenses, not to mention Miami's limited offensive production with Butler's absence, would make them a solid choice to go with. The Kings have also shown time and time again this season that they can defend their homecourt with one of the better records in the league at 16-9.

Tyler Herro over 20.5 points (-120)

With Butler out, this opens up more shooting opportunities for Tyler Herro to take advantage of, as he would be the top-scoring option. In the last five games, he is averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. The likeliness of him scoring more than 25 points against Sacramento, much less 20, wouldn't be out of the imagination.

All lines courtesy of BetMGM.