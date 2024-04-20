Highlights The Miami Heat have experience in Play-In games, making it to last year's NBA Finals from the Play-In.

The Miami Heat are now facing elimination in a matchup with the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the east. Erik Spoelstra, acclaimed head coach of the Heat, referenced an old quote to describe his team's situation.

“It’s like our old quote - Character isn’t made in a bed of roses and sunshine. Like steel, it’s forged in fire between the hammer and the anvil...Right now we’re between the hammer and the anvil…this is the NBA” - Erik Spoelstra

His words ring true, as the Heat have the distinction of being the first Play-In team to reach the NBA Finals last season against the Denver Nuggets.

This Situation is Nothing New to Miami

Heat are returning against a familiar enemy

Spoelstra and the Heat have been here before, as last year they entered the playoffs in the same manner. They may be having a bit of déjà vu, as last season (in the same seeding game) they also played the Bulls.

Managing to take them down 91-102 to join the dance, the Heat hope to be as successful this season.

The Heat, in part due to last season’s postseason performance, are widely believed to be a team in which the regular season isn’t exactly representative of their ceiling.

Against the Bulls this season, the Heat have a record of 2-2, not giving either team the edge. In their games, the Heat have averaged 112.3 points, 37.5 rebounds and 26.5 assists.

Heat Statistics Against the Bulls Opponent PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG NBA 110.1 42.3 25.8 46.5 112.2 Bulls 112.3 37.5 26.5 47.8 119.8

Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier won't play for the Heat, so Miami will be shorthanded in a win-or-go-home game. The Heat have had their backs pressed up against the wall before, but without two of their best players, the anticipated magic might not be enough to schedule a date with the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.