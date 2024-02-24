Highlights A scuffle between Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans players led to ejections, including Jimmy Butler.

Tensions rose when Zion Williamson stole the ball, leading to physical altercations on the court.

Despite the brawl, the Heat won the game, with no official disciplinary measures announced yet.

A scuffle erupted in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat versus New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday night, leading to the ejection of four players, including Jimmy Butler.

The brawl took place at the beginning of the fourth quarter, involving Butler as well as Thomas Bryant of the Heat, Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall of the Pelicans.

Tensions first rose when Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, which was followed by veteran forward Kevin Love holding him back and stopping him from scoring what would have otherwise been an uncontested layup.

The referees subsequently called a foul on Love and Marshall became visibly frustrated with the 35-year-old's tactics. Marshall and Butler grew angry, leading the latter to push him and the former to grab Butler by the neck right after.

After the referees separated Marshall and Butler, Bryant and Alvarado were then seen arguing near the scorer's table which then led to another brawl.

Some fans in the stands were also reportedly involved in the scuffle, as one Pelicans fan was seen throwing objects at the players, while a Heat fan was later ejected by security for reasons currently unknown.

Following the ordeal, Butler, Bryant, Marshall, and Alvarado were removed from the game. Love's foul remained a common one.

"We'll beat them the next time too. We’re just the better team… When we get them on our home court, it's gonna be a different game. I hope they're healthy. It’s gonna be the same outcome.” - Jimmy Butler after the game.

The league has not announced any disciplinary measures as of the time of writing.

The Heat wound up winning the game 106-95.

More to come.