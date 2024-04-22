In the first game of an Eastern Conference Finals rematch from one year ago, it was the Boston Celtics that came away with a wire-to-wire win over the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon.

Boston came out ready to show the world that this may be their best chance for a championship in the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era, scoring the game's first 12 points and leading by as much as 34 in the dominant showing.

All that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra could do was stand and watch on the sideline as Boston's Tatum undeniably left his imprint on this game, notching his first career playoff triple-double. The 2024 NBA MVP candidate finished with 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes.

The two-time NBA Champion head coach Spoelstra led his team to a series victory over the Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs after winning the series' first three games, but things have been turned upside down this post-season with the Celtics grabbing Game 1 in fabulous fashion.

Post-game, Spoelstra was willing to acknowledge the glaring errors in Miami's efforts in the TD Garden on Sunday, sharing that he knew that Boston was the better team in Game 1.

"It's clear, Boston controlled this game from the tip...you have to give them credit. They won the three-point line and the majority of the areas in between. And clearly defensively they were up and into us, getting us out of our normal flow and rhythm, so we have to do a much better job by Wednesday."

Keys to Success for Miami in Game 2

How Miami, Spoelstra can respond and tie the first-round series at one game apiece

Spoelstra has shown during his Heat tenure that he is one of the best NBA coaches in the area of making game-by-game coaching adjustments, as mentioned by ESPN commentator Doris Burke during the second half of Game 1.

While this is true, it remains to be difficult for Miami to overcome the loss of their superstar guard/forward Jimmy Butler after sustaining a knee injury in the Heat's Play-In Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For as scrappy and relentless as Spoelstra's Heat have proven to be, they got bested in Game 1 in the 'hustle' areas of the game. Boston out-rebounded the Heat and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in this contest, as the Heat even allowed the 6-foot-1 point guard Payton Pritchard and Celtics starting point guard Jrue Holiday to combine for three of those offensive boards.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game 1 Stats Category Celtics Heat PTS 114 94 REB 44 34 AST 27 23 TOV 10 9 FG% 47.6 46.9 3PT% 44.9 32.4 FT% 87.5 100.0

Reminding his guys to put bodies on the Celtics energetic guards and box out after every shot goes up has to be at the top of the list of adjustments the team can make heading into a pivotal Game 2.

Miami's zone defense also got stretched to its breaking point in Game 1, as Boston whipped the ball around the perimeter until they found open three-pointers. The Celtics would end this contest tying a franchise playoff record with 22 made threes on 49 attempts, good for 44.9 percent accuracy from distance.

If there's one thing that has been apparent with the Celtics throughout the duration of the regular season, it's that they play suffocating team defense and shoot a lot of three-pointers. If the Heat want a fighter's chance at an improbable series victory, they cannot concede wide-open looks to the Celtics best three-point shooters.

One of their premier shooting threats, Sam Hauser, shot 83 percent of his field goal attempts from behind the three-point line during the regular season, making 42.4 percent of his attempts from that distance. Hauser got several wide-open looks in the corners during Game 1 against the Heat, connecting on four out of six of his long-range attempts.

Miami's tightening of their zone defense, boxing out and communication will most likely give Erik Spoelstra's team their best chance to come back and take Game 2 in Boston, though asking anybody to stop the NBA's winningest team from the regular season is a tall order.

The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first round series in the TD Garden on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 PM ET. National Broadcast coverage is provided by TNT/truTV.

Statistics provided by basketball-reference.com, NBA.com Advanced Stats