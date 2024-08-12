Highlights The 2024-25 NBA season will start on Oct. 22 with top matchups like Celtics vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

The NBA will return with a bang when the 2024-25 season tips off in late October.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the new campaign will debut on Oct. 22, and is set to include matchups between some of the league's top heavyweights.

According to Charania, the defending champion Boston Celtics will start their title defense against the surging New York Knicks . The Celtics will raise their 18th championship banner to the rafters of TD Garden and receive their rings before the game.

And to top it all off, LeBron James will begin his 22nd NBA season when the L.A. Lakers take on the young and hungry Minnesota Timberwolves on the West Coast.

The following evening, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo 's Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of Eastern Conference challengers.

Loaded Christmas Day slate, Finals rematch in January

Charania also revealed a number of important dates to keep in mind for the upcoming NBA season.

As tradition dictates, the Association has a loaded Christmas Day schedule for fans to enjoy, headlined by battles between the Celtics and 76ers, Lakers and Golden State Warriors , as well as the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns .

2024-25 NBA Christmas Day Games San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

The Celtics will renew their Finals rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Jan. 25, and will host Luka Dončić and Co. just a few days later on Feb. 6.

Longtime Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return to the Bay Area as a member of the Mavericks on Nov. 12 in what is sure to be an emotional reunion at Chase Center.