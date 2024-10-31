The calendar year of 2024 has been a banner one for boxing's heavyweight division. Thanks in no small part to the investment that has come into the sport from Saudi Arabia, fans have been treated to bouts pitting the best fighters in the weight class against each other on a regular basis.

No fight, though, has been bigger than May's world heavyweight title unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. After 12 absorbing rounds of action, it was the Ukrainian who got the nod on the judges' scorecards, via a split decision.

However, the pair were always destined to meet again and will do so on the 21st of December at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their first fight went to a decision and - according to a study commissioned by AskGamblers.com - it's unlikely that the sequel will end in the early rounds.

Close

Using data from Tapology, Ask Gamblers took a look at the best-ranked heavyweights in the world according to Ring Magazine and crunched the numbers on exactly how long it took them to knock out their opposition. Perhaps surprisingly given their dominance of the heavyweight division, Usyk and Fury rank as two of the least clinical fighters on the countdown - and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua doesn't fare much better. Below is a look at the list in full.

11 Oleksandr Usyk

Average KO time: 19 minutes, 11 seconds

Usyk has gone the full distance in four of his six fights as a heavyweight, with his only stoppage victories coming against Daniel Dubois and the unheralded Chazz Witherspoon. Even down at cruiserweight - where he was also undisputed champion - the 37-year-old was hardly a knockout machine.

Across his 22-fight career, Usyk has finished a modest 63% of his opponents. He may favour slick footwork and razor-sharp timing over raw power, but he still nearly stopped Fury in the ninth round of their first meeting.

Related How Referee Saved Tyson Fury From Brutal KO vs Oleksandr Usyk Fury could have been seriously hurt if not for the actions of the official...

10 Joseph Parker

Average KO time: 14 minutes, 57 seconds

The surging kiwi has recorded some of the biggest wins of his professional career in recent times, overcoming the likes of Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder over the last 12 months. Parker has had to go the full 12 rounds to record those victories, though, and certainly doesn't possess one-punch knockout power.

A former WBO heavyweight champion, he even won that on points by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Of his last eight wins, six have come via the scorecards. The 32-year-old remains one of the most talented men in the division. However, he likes to take his time to figure out his opposition and is unlikely to produce early fireworks.

9 Tyson Fury

Average KO time: 13 minutes, 17 seconds

One of the most successful fighters of his generation, Fury rarely comes out of the blocks firing, but almost always finds a way to get the job done. In his 11 fights since coming back from an almost three-year absence from the ring, 'The Gypsy King' has finished just three opponents inside the first six rounds.

Having been on the wrong end of a decision last time out, Fury is not likely to be keen to leave his fate in the hands of the judges when it comes to the Usyk rematch. However, it would be a major surprise if he were to change up his style and go hunting for an early finish.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has gone the distance 12 times in his professional career.

8 Anthony Joshua

Average KO time: 10 minutes, 8 seconds

Joshua was a wrecking machine in the early part of his career, but has become more conservative as the years have rolled on, resulting in an overall average KO time of just over 10 minutes.

'AJ' took less than five minutes to win his first world title when he blitzed Charles Martin in April 2016, but a number of his signature victories - including triumphs over Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr have gone into the later rounds. The Watford-born fighter proved that he still has strong knockout instincts in his last victory, though, as he smashed former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in just two rounds.

7 Filip Hrgovic

Average KO time: 8 minutes, 28 seconds

Of Hrgovic's 17 professional wins, 13 have come by knockout inside the first six rounds. Granted, the opposition in many of those fights wasn't at an elite level, but the Croatian still deserves plenty of respect for being able to close the show in such rapid fashion.

Unfortunately for Hrgovic, as the quality of his foes has increased, his performances have become less impressive. This trend culminated in him suffering the first defeat of his career against Daniel Dubois last time out.

6 Daniel Dubois

Average KO time: 8 minutes, 1 second