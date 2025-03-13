It's already Matchday 4 of the MLS season, and it still feels like we have more questions than answers.

Some of that is a feature of a larger Concacaf Champions Cup field. With 10 teams beginning the season in continental play — and those 10 being among the more successful clubs from 2024 — it's hard to tell whether some early struggles owe to actual regression or just fixture congestion.

And some of our early confusion, as is typical, is just a matter of small samples.

We went 2-1 on best bets last week and split four total plays for a very slight loss (0.13 units) on the week. On the season, we're now down 1.50 units on 12 wagered, a return on investment of -12.5 percent, improved slightly from -17.1 percent entering Matchday 3. But still, we're one good weekend away from green territory.

Here's our top soccer betting predictions and tips for MLS Matchday 4.

Lurking Loons

Minnesota United is a genuine MLS Cup darkhorse

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United Odds Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1, AppleTV+, MLS Season Pass) Sporting Kansas City +130 Minnesota United +180 Draw +250 Over/Under 2.5 goals -145/+100 Odds via BetMGM

It's amazing to me that the line here is almost identical to what it was for Minnesota United 's trip to a much-improved San Jose Earthquakes side last week.

Not only is Sporting Kansas City still looking for its first win of the season, it's doing so despite what objectively has been one of the easier league schedules so far, with trips to Austin FC and DC United and a home game against a San Jose side that played most of the second half with 10 men.

Minnesota's lone blemish came in a 1-0 defeat at Los Angeles FC on opening weekend, in which the Loons may have felt their play merited a draw. They're also particularly dangerous on the counter, against a Kansas City side that has lacked pace in multiple positions in recent seasons.

The Loons have only scored twice so far this season, but it's plenty clear more goals are coming after they've generated 4.4 expected goals across their games so far. While I can also make the case for taking Minnesota outright here, I think the best value play is on their team total going above 1.5 goals at +135 odds and an implied 42.6 percent probability, against a Kansas City side that has already conceded five times in 230-ish minutes playing 11 on 11.

Pick: Minnesota United team total over 1.5 goals (+135, BetMGM)

Dynamo doldrums

Houston is stubborn, but still weakened

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake Odds Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Houston Dynamo -135 Real Salt Lake +340 Draw +280 Over/under 2.5 goals -120/-110 Odds via Caesars

You can generally be sure Ben Olsen's teams will be difficult to beat.

All that said, it's hard to understand why the Houston Dynamo would be less than even money against anyone at the moment, considering the dearth of talent currently in the squad.

Real Salt Lake is also going through some hard times after selling off Cristian Arango, Anderson Julio and others. But these are similar-strength squads at worst, and I still think the Claret-and-Cobalt are a little more complete. Unlike Houston, their early-season numbers are probably impacted negatively based on their early Concacaf duties.

It's tempting to bet the visitors outright here. But knowing the Dynamo's obstinate tendencies, I'm going more conservative and playing Salt Lake to win or draw at +105 odds and an implied 48.8 percent probability.

Remember, as strong as the home-field advantage is in MLS, away sides still take at least a point more than half the time. And Houston's home-field edge is typically less sizable early in the season before the heat arrives.

Pick: Real Salt Lake or draw (+105, Caesars)

Road-weary Crew

Columbus face a second cross-country trip in a week and a half

San Diego FC vs. Columbus Crew Odds Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) San Diego FC +130 Columbus Crew +175 Draw +250 Total goals over.under 2.5 -150/+105 Odds via BetMGM

San Diego FC has gotten off to a much stronger start in MLS than many would've expected. Even so, we're still not sure how good they are.

Their two wins against the Los Angeles Galaxy and Salt Lake look a lot less notable given both teams' overall struggles to open the season. And their home draw against a St. Louis CITY SC team intent to park the bus showed they're still in the early stages of building the attacking chemistry needed to solve a low block.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew showed some fight in Leg 2 of their eventual Concacaf Champions Cup elimination at the hands of LAFC. But this is still a team with depth issues, particularly in attack, that poured a lot of energy into trying to reverse their aggregate deficit in midweek.

I'm not sure if SDFC can pull off a famous first home win against the defending Leagues Cup champs. But I do think Columbus earning all three points is going to be much more difficult than taking one. So I'm playing a draw, San Diego-no-bet wager at +110 odds and an implied 47.6 percent probability of a draw relative to a Columbus win, in the belief the actual probability is somewhere above percent. If San Diego wins, your bet is refunded.

Pick: Draw, San Diego FC no bet (+110, BetMGM)