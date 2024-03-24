Highlights
- 41 Heisman Trophy winners have been taken in the top five of the NFL draft.
- 24 Heisman winners were the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
- 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, and 2023 winner Jayden Daniels is also expected to be a top-five selection.
While not every Heisman Trophy winner has gone on to a successful NFL career — some have even chosen not to play professional football at all — winning college football's most prestigious award typically boosts one's stock in the NFL draft.
In fact, of the 86 Heisman winners eligible for drafting since the award was first handed out in 1935, 60 have been selected in the first round. Of those 60, 41 were taken within the top five selections, and 24 have been taken with the first overall pick, the latest being 2021 winner Bryce Young, who was taken at No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
The number of Heisman Trophy winners to go first overall will likely soon grow to 25, as 2022 winner Caleb Williams is expected to be taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. The number taken in the top five will likely grow by two, as 2023 winner Jayden Daniels is expected to join Williams in the top five on April 25.
The last time two Heisman winners were taken in the top five was 2015, when Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Every Heisman Trophy Winner Taken With the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft
A Heisman winner has gone No. 1 in the NFL draft in five of the last nine years
The trend of taking the recipient of college football's most prestigious award began early as the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner was taken with the first overall pick in the first-ever NFL draft.
A two-time All-American halfback at the University of Chicago, Jay Berwanger won what was then called the Downtown Athletic Club Trophy in 1935 (it was renamed the Heisman the following year) and then was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural 1936 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, not believing they could meet his salary demands, the Eagles traded his rights to the Chicago Bears. But Berwanger and Bears owner George Halas couldn't reach an agreement, and the Iowa native ultimately never played a single snap in the NFL.
As mentioned, Bryce Young is the most recent recipient of the award taken at No. 1 and is one of five winners to be selected with the top pick in the last nine years, a statistic that will soon be six in 10 years once the Bears officially take Caleb Williams.
Here's a look at the complete list of Heisman Trophy winners taken with the first overall pick in NFL draft history.
|
Heisman Trophy Winners Taken No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft
|
Player
|
Position
|
College (Heisman Season)
|
No. 1 in NFL Draft (Year)
|
Jay Berwanger
|
HB
|
Chicago (1935)
|
Philadelphia Eagles (1936)
|
Tom Harmon
|
HB
|
Michigan (1940)
|
Chicago Bears (1941)
|
Frank Sinkwich
|
HB
|
Georgia (1942)
|
Detroit Lions (1943)
|
Angelo Bertelli
|
QB
|
Notre Dame (1943)
|
Boston Yanks (1944)
|
Leon Hart
|
E
|
Notre Dame (1949)
|
Detroit Lions (1950)
|
Paul Hornung
|
HB
|
Notre Dame (1956)
|
Green Bay Packers (1957)
|
Billy Cannon
|
HB
|
LSU (1959)
|
Los Angeles Rams (1960)
|
Ernie Davis
|
HB
|
Syracuse (1961)
|
Washington Commanders (1962)
|
Terry Baker
|
QB
|
Oregon State (1962)
|
Los Angeles Rams (1963)
|
O.J. Simpson
|
HB
|
USC (1968)
|
Buffalo Bills (1969)
|
Jim Plunkett
|
QB
|
Stanford (1970)
|
New England Patriots (1971)
|
Earl Campbell
|
HB
|
Texas (1977)
|
Houston Oilers (1978)
|
Billy Sims
|
HB
|
Oklahoma (1978)
|
Detroit Lions (1980)
|
George Rogers
|
HB
|
South Carolina (1980)
|
New Orleans Saints (1981)
|
Bo Jackson
|
HB
|
Auburn (1985)
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1986)
|
Vinny Testaverde
|
QB
|
Miami (1986)
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987)
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
USC (2002)
|
Cincinnati Bengals (2003)
|
Sam Bradford
|
QB
|
Oklahoma (2008)
|
St. Louis Rams (2010)
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
Auburn (2010)
|
Carolina Panthers (2011)
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
Florida State (2013)
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015)
|
Baker Mayfield
|
QB
|
Oklahoma (2017)
|
Cleveland Browns (2018)
|
Kyler Murray
|
QB
|
Oklahoma (2018)
|
Arizona Cardinals (2019)
|
Joe Burrow
|
QB
|
LSU (2019)
|
Cincinnati Bengals (2020)
|
Bryce Young
|
QB
|
Alabama (2021)
|
Carolina Panthers (2023)