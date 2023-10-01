Highlights The success of Heisman Trophy winners in the NFL is unpredictable; many have struggled but many have proven their NFL mettle early in their careers.

Current Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is expected to enter the NFL in 2024 and is projected as the first overall pick in the draft.

Heisman winners like Bryce Young, DeVonta Smith, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Lamar Jackson have had varying levels of success in their NFL careers, with some leading their teams to the playoffs and others facing criticism and injury challenges.

The Heisman Trophy goes to the best college football player in the nation, and often that player ends up in a prominent position in the NFL after the draft. However, just because someone had a fantastic college season does not mean they will repeat that success in the NFL. It is also notable that with a few exceptions, the Heisman Trophy winners are almost always quarterbacks and their success rates in the NFL are all dependent on the teams that select them in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners have had limited levels of success in the NFL, with only two making it to the Super Bowl as starters and several others either failing to win games for their teams or in two cases, losing their jobs as starters altogether. Here is a look at the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners, what they have done since winning the award, and where they are now.

10 2022 - Caleb Williams - Still In College

Caleb Williams is the only past Heisman Trophy winner who is still in college. While many players will win a Heisman and just go straight to the NFL, Caleb remained at USC with aspirations of becoming only the second person ever to win two Heisman Trophies. He is the third person who Lincoln Riley has coached to a Heisman, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

After finishing 2022 with 4,537 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, and 52 total touchdowns, he is well on his way to those totals in 2023. This will be his last season in college barring a last-minute decision, and he should end up in the NFL in 2024 regardless of his overall success this season. Right now, many experts project him as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many fans of the worst teams in the league have already begun their "Tank for Caleb" campaigns as well.

9 2021 - Bryce Young - Starting QB For Carolina As A Rookie

Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 when he set numerous Alabama Crimson Tide passing records. He returned for another season in 2022, but his numbers dropped off, and he left for the NFL in the following draft. Despite being a year removed from his Heisman, the Carolina Panthers chose him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he earned the starting job with the Panthers in preseason.

This was a fresh start for the Panthers, who had released their 2022 starters (Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold), making this Young's team as the future face of the franchise. He has his work cut out for him, as the Panthers are short on talent, and he suffered his first NFL injury with a sprained ankle early in the season.

8 2020 - DeVonta Smith - Starting WR For Eagles

In 2020, a rarity occurred in college football when wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. The last time a wide receiver won the Heisman was in 1991 with Desmond Howard, who was also a standout special teams star. Only two other receivers have ever won the Heisman: Tim Brown (1987) and Johnny Rodgers (1972). With the Alabama Crimson Tide, he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season.

This convinced the Philadelphia Eagles to draft Smith with the 10th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft—a very low spot for a Heisman Trophy winner to fall. He was also the third receiver taken in the NFL Draft that year. In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Smith caught 159 receptions for 2,112 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also one of only two of the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners to play in the Super Bowl, with the Eagles losing in 2022 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith led both teams with seven receptions for 100 yards in the game.

7 2019 - Joe Burrow - Starting QB for Bengals

Out of the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners, Joe Burrow has been the most successful. Burrow made multiple stops in college, starting off at Ohio State before moving on to LSU where he led them to a National Championship in his senior year. He also won the Heisman Trophy that season, during which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. This led the Cincinnati Bengals to take him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His rookie season ended early with a torn ACL and PCL in his knee and a stint on the injured reserve. However, he returned in 2021 better than ever. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, leading Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, although they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2022, Burrows had the Bengals back in the AFC Championship, but they fell short of a second Super Bowl trip. He is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, having signed a $275 million extension at $55 million a year during the 2023 offseason.

6 2018 - Kyler Murray - Starting QB For Cardinals

Kyler Murray was one of the most exciting athletes in college football. He was not only the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he was a star baseball player as well. He also has the distinction of becoming the only person in history to be selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft (Arizona Cardinals) and MLB Draft (Oakland A's). However, Murray never played for Oakland, stuck with Oklahoma for one more season, and left after he won the Heisman Trophy.

Murray has proven to be exciting and explosive in the NFL, but he also has his drawbacks. The head coach who drafted him (Kliff Kingsbury) is gone and Murray hasn't led the Cardinals to a better record than 9-5. In his first four seasons, the Cardinals have a record of 25-31-1 in his 57 career starts.

He also started the 2023 season on the injury report as he looks to prove to the doubters that he's more dedicated to the game than many of the reports coming out of Arizona have claimed he is.

5 2017 - Baker Mayfield - Starting QB For Bucs

Baker Mayfield was the first of back-to-back Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Trophy winners and back-to-back Sooners to go in No. 1overall in the NFL Draft. Baker's story is an impressive one as he walked onto Texas Tech and won the starting job, but when they looked to replace him, he left, walked onto the Sooners team and again won the starting job. At Oklahoma, Baker went 33-6 in three seasons as a starter with 131 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, and he was the first walk-on to ever with the Heisman Trophy.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Baker with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft after winning only one game in two seasons before he arrived. They fired their head coach midway through that season and by the time 2020 rolled around, Baker was on his fourth head coach. However, that is also the season he led the Browns to a playoff win for the first time since 1994. They released him two years later, and he is now playing for his eighth different head coach after replacing Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

4 2016 - Lamar Jackson - Starting QB For Ravens

While Joe Burrow is the most successful Heisman Trophy winner thanks to his Super Bowl appearance and playoff success, Lamar Jackson has the bigger and better numbers. Jackson played for Louisville, which was a slight surprise since the Cardinals were not a successful team. Louisville went 8-5 in 2017, but Jackson's individual stats (3,660 passing yards, 1,601 rushing yards, 28 total touchdowns) were enough to win him the Heisman Trophy.

However, the Baltimore Ravens didn't draft him until the 32nd overall pick. Joe Flacco was still the starter, but Jackson replaced him due to injury and led the Ravens to a 6-1 finish that season and a trip to the playoffs in his rookie year in 2018. Jackson won the NFL MVP in his second season in 2019 and is now in his sixth season as the Ravens's starter. The team's lack of success in the past two seasons didn't stop them from giving him a $260 million deal to stay, which included $185 million guaranteed.

3 2015 - Derrick Henry - Starting RB For Titans

There have been a lot of running backs who have won the Heisman Trophy (45), but since 2000, only three have won the honor, and one of those awards was wrongly vacated (Reggie Bush). Only Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry, both of Alabama, have won and kept the award this century.

For Henry, it followed a season where he ran for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's win over Clemson in the National Championship. The Tennessee Titans didn't pick him until the second round (45th overall), and what a steal he was.

In his seven seasons as the Titans' running back, Henry has run for 8,335 yards (41st of all time) and 78 touchdowns (22nd of all time). He has also helped the Titans make the playoffs four times, including a run to the AFC Championship in 2019.

2 2014 - Marcus Mariota - Backup QB For Eagles

In 2014, Marcus Mariota had just finished his third season as a dominant starter for the Oregon Ducks. In those three seasons, he led the Ducks to a record of 36-5 with 10,796 passing yards and 105 touchdowns against only 14 total interceptions.

He also ran for 2,237 yards and 29 more touchdowns on the ground. He was unstoppable. In 2012, he only lost one game. In 2013, he went 11-2 and won his second straight bowl game. In 2014, he had the Ducks in the National Championship, and while he lost to Ohio State, he still won the Heisman Trophy that season.

The Tennessee Titans made him the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, behind Jameis Winston. He was also the first of back-to-back Heisman winners the Titans drafted. After struggling in his first season, he had a winning record in season two and then he and Derrick Henry led the Titans to the playoffs in 2017. He fell back to Earth in 2018 and lost his starting job in 2019 to Ryan Tannehill. Since then, he has been the backup for the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and now the Philadelphia Eagles.

1 2013 - Jameis Winston - Backup QB For Saints

In 2013, Jameis Winston won the Heisman Trophy with the Florida State Seminoles, but he returned for one more season of college ball after that. The reason for that is that Winston was a redshirt freshman when he won the Heisman Trophy.

In his first season ever as a starting college quarterback, he led the Seminoles to a 14-0 record with 4,057 passing yards and 40 touchdowns while beating Auburn in the National Championship. In his second season, he finished with a 12-1 record and finished sixth in the Heisman voting. Winston was then drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft over Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

He struggled to win games with the Bucs: in his five seasons with the team, he won nine games in 2016 and a total of 19 in the other four. In his final season as Tampa's starter, he threw for over 5,000 yards, but lost nine games and threw a career-high 30 interceptions. He has since moved on to the New Orleans Saints, where he had a chance to start, but has settled in as their backup.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

