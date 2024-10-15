Southampton sit second from bottom in the Premier League table, having amassed just one point from their opening seven games, and thus manager Russell Martin's position is very much under threat.

The Saints squandered a lead at the Emirates last time out, ultimately falling to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, a result that means their winless run back in the top flight continues. The south coast club face fellow newly promoted side Leicester at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon, a fixture that surely has huge bearings on Martin's future.

The international break presented an opportune moment for the Southampton hierarchy to pull the trigger and replace the former Swansea City boss, but he's instead been granted more time to improve results and reverse the Saints' fortune with Henrik Kraft opting to stand by the man who got the team back into the top-flight.

Southampton Should've Sacked Martin

They could've had a replacement in already

Appointed first-team manager last summer despite the decision not being well received amongst Southampton fans, Martin earned plaudits in the Championship for implementing a possession-oriented identity, and doing so effectively. The Saints won promotion back to the summit of English football at the first time of asking, beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley back in May.

However, this playing style hasn't translated to the top flight, as Martin has lacked the requisite quality to instill and enact such an identity at this level. Convincing defeats against Arsenal, Manchester United, Brentford, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have not only exposed Martin's team defensively, but they've also failed to make their mark offensively, finding the back of the net on fewer occasions than any other side.

Despite reports emerging weeks ago that a loss away at Bournemouth could be costly for the maligned head coach, no such dismissal took place, despite slumping to a 3-1 defeat to the Cherries. Belief that the decision would be made during the international break, when a successor could've been brought in and integrated while there were no matches, has been shot by the board's decision to give Martin more time.

With a trip to Manchester City to come following the relegation showdown with Leicester, surely the clash with the Foxes is Martin's last chance saloon.

Speculation around a possible replacement has emerged, with Graham Potter touted as a candidate, and Southampton are reportedly confident they can attract the former Chelsea manager.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 17 Win Percentage 51%

Southampton Defender Suffers on International Duty

Bednarek scored an own goal for Poland

While the state of affairs certainly looks bleak for Martin, he has potentially received another blow ahead of the game against Leicester. Central defender Jan Bednarek will be lacking confidence when taking on Steve Cooper's side, having scored an own goal and been given a rating of two for his performance for Poland against Portugal on Saturday.

With the score-line against Roberto Martinez' men posied at 2-1 to the away side in Warsaw, Poland pushed for a late equaliser, but Bednarek put the game beyond doubt by turning a Nuno Mendes cross into his own net. This capped off a dire display from the 28-year-old, with Polish publication Sport brutally awarding him a two out of ten for his efforts.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 15/10/2024