When thinking about some of the most underrated players of modern times, one name that can often be forgotten is former Barcelona frontman Henrik Larsson. The Swede had a legendary career that saw him not only turn out for the La Liga giants, but also become a Celtic legend and have a short stint at Manchester United towards the end of his career.

Even in his advanced years, the striker was so good that the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were in awe of him when he first arrived at Old Trafford, according to then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson. While his most dominant spell came in Scotland, Larsson's most memorable game came when he turned the 2006 Champions League final on its head to hand Los Cules a victory over Arsenal.

With such an impressive resume to his name, there is no surprise that the Swedish hero has played with some of the very best of his generation. And back in 2015, the man himself revealed who his ultimate teammate XI would be, including a Ballon d'Or winner.

Henrik Larsson's Ultimate Teammate XI GK Edwin van der Sar RB Roland Nilsson CB Ronald Koeman CB Marc Rieper LB Giovanni van Bronckhorst CM Wayne Rooney CM Xavi CM Lubomir Moravcik RW Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST Chris Sutton LW Ronaldinho

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Edwin van der Sar, Roland Nilsson, Ronald Koeman, Marc Rieper, Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Close

While Larsson did his talking at the other end of the pitch, he needed good defenders to do the job behind him, and he had plenty of talent backing him up throughout the years. In between the sticks, the Swede opted for Edwin van der Sar, with whom he had a short spell at Manchester United. Despite the Dutchman being well into his thirties at that point, his former teammate claimed that he was still "one of the best goalkeepers ever" and credited him as one of the first shot-stoppers who was strong with the ball at his feet.

Making up the right side of the defence was former Swedish right-back Roland Nilsson and current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, whom Larsson described as one of the best passers of the ball he had come across, despite only playing alongside the defender towards the end of his career.

Former Celtic man Marc Rieper followed, with iconic full-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst flanking him on the left. Although Larsson's comments were made far before the defender would go on to become Rangers manager, the decision to select him still may not go down well with some Celtic supporters.

Midfielders

Wayne Rooney, Xavi, Lubomir Moravcik