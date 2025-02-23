The main event of UFC Seattle ended in anti-climax after five words from Henry Cejudo caused the referee to call a halt to his bout with Song Yadong. The former Olympian entered the contest looking to end a two-fight losing streak and gain his first win inside the Octagon in nearly five years.

However, it wasn't to be - despite Cejudo making a bright start to the contest. 'The Kung Fu Kid' quickly adapted to what he was seeing from the former two-weight UFC champion, though, and was growing increasingly dominant as the fight drew on.

Yadong was not happy with the way he ended up winning the fight, though. In the final minute of the third round, he caught Cejudo with an accidental finger to the eyeball. He apologised profusely, but 'Triple C' wasn't a happy man.

Cejudo spent much of the five minutes of recovery time that he was allowed complaining about the poke and campaigning for Yadong to be deducted a point. That deduction didn't happen, which ended up being a significant decision from referee Jason Herzog.

Henry Cejudo Struggled Badly After Being Poked in the Eye

The former UFC champion couldn't contain his frustration in his corner

Fans began to get frustrated by the lack of action they were seeing, and this only heightened as Cejudo took the full five minutes that were allocated to him, with boos ringing around the Climate Pledge Arena. Those same boos turned into genuine concern for the American when they saw his demeanour and tactics once the fight resumed. Instead of searching for the sucess that was needed to restore parity if Cejudo was going to win the fight, he entered survival mode and just tried to see the round out, which he managed.

At the end of the third round, as his corner was given the opportunity to properly assess Henry once more, it became clear the fight itself was no longer his concern. The bout was essentially ended when Cejudo exclaimed:

"I can’t f****** see dude!"

This was met by an "Oh No" from the commentary team who knew that action was about to be halted. As Cejudo continued to express frustration that he couldn’t clearly make out his opponent's movements, the referee waved his arms to signal the end of the fight.

However, Yadong wasn't automatically deemed the winner. Instead, referee Herzog informed both teams that the fight would be decided by way of a technical decision, which means the judges’ scorecards in their current state are used to decide the winner.

As Yadong was ahead of all three judges' cards (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), he took the victory - although his resulting celebration was understandingly sheepish. Even more interestingly, if the fight had been stopped during the five-minute timeout because of Cejudo’s inability to see clearly, it would’ve been ruled a no-contest. While fans were left unhappy, there was a clear awareness from the fighters that it wasn’t the main event they wanted to put on, and both immediately agreed to a rematch.

However, before doing so, they might have wanted to ask UFC CEO Dana White. The promotion's head man was not impressed by the fight and told media after the event that he wouldn't be promoting it again.

"Not at all, not even a little bit," White said when asked if he wanted to see the fight for a second time. "I just don’t want to see it again…you want to see it again? We should probably do it in a couple of months? No."