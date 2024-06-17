Highlights Injury setback for Conor McGregor might actually be a good thing, according to UFC fighters Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor's injury forces him to take comeback more seriously, show humility, and ensure he returns at 100% fitness.

Speculation around McGregor's injury includes potential broken leg, failed titanium shin bone, and severe blood clot issue.

When the news finally officially broke revealing Conor McGregor was injured and out of his fight with Micheal Chandler pretty much every MMA fan felt it was the worst possible thing that could happen. But there's at least one person who thought the news was a good thing, fellow former UFC double champion, Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo Explains Why The UFC 303 Conor McGregor Cancelation Was a Good Thing

“Let me put it to you this way Kamaru, the fact that Conor McGregor has to pull out is actually a really good sign… Now what do I mean by that is he’s probably killing a little bit of his ego and now he’s taking it a lot more seriously than ever," Cejudo said on the Pound 4 Pound YouTube channel with co-host Kamaru Usman. “It’s also an experience for him, so the way that I’m taking it too is that they’re going to fight, but he’s at that point where ‘I want to make sure I’m 100 percent, like this comeback to me is [finally] real.’”

Usman agreed with Cejudo for the most part saying, “There’s no such thing as 100 percent, as fighters we always go in there with bumps and bruises but obviously, you’re right. It’s significant enough for Conor McGregor to say ‘You know what, I want to put out the best possible product out there for all the fans who have been waiting for my return, I want to put out the best me that I can – so I have to push this back because I am not able to give that right now."

There's is the first positive spin that's really circulating and it's a perspective a fighter would know and understand so maybe there's something to it.

Conor McGregor's Injury Still Hasn't Been Revealed

So far McGregor has not revealed what type of injury he has but rumors of a toe, leg or shoulder injury have been circulated. The closest to a confirmation was a report by Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel.

According to Bisping, veteran referee "Big" John McCarthy told him the nature of McGregor's injury. "John McCarthy told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He [Conor McGregor] is injured; he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke that, snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed."

There was also a photo circulating of McGregor wearing compression socks which fans thought meant he might have a serious blood clot issue. McGregor has been silent on the matter, releasing just a brief statement with no details. "Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me," he wrote on Instagram. "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team."