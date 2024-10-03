Thierry Henry has found himself on the receiving end of some flak from Arsenal fans by suggesting that the club sacked Unai Emery too soon. The Spaniard's stock rose even further as he masterminded one of the most famous victories in Aston Villa's history over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Emery has been a massive success at Villa Park and has seen a complete change in fortune following his less-than-impressive tenure at the Emirates between 2018 and 2019. With hindsight being 20/20, Highbury legend Henry has implied that the former PSG boss could've been a success in North London if given more time, something that has not gone down well with Mikel Arteta supporters.

Henry Hails 'Tactical Genius' Emery

The Frenchman believes Emery could have been successful at Arsenal

Henry's comments came during his appearance on the CBS Sports panel ahead of Villa's 1-0 win over the German giants. After Jamie Carragher described Emery as one of the 'best coaches in Europe,' Henry decided to chime in with his thoughts, stating:

"He's a tactical genius. He always goes out there and makes sure his team has an advantage tactically because that's how he operates. We all know what he did in Spain. For me, and it's no disrespect to what Mikel Arteta is doing, he's doing extremely well for Arsenal. I just thought that if we kept him a bit longer, he would've been a success at Arsenal. And he did show it straight after when he left the club. I have massive respect for him."

While many people agreed with the sentiment that the 52-year-old was a fantastic coach, there were several responses that suggested that Arsenal fans remain happy with the direction the club chose to go in. In defence of Arteta, one fan stated that it was 'unbelievable how much Arteta upsets them,' while a separate response suggested that Emery was 'at his level,' and that Henry's take was 'absolute nonsense.'

Another chimed in to say that the Europa League specialist 'would not take Arsenal to compete City the way Arteta is doing,' while it was also claimed that Emery 'couldn't handle the pressure of managing a big six club.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has a win rate of 68.3% at Arsenal in comparison to Unai Emery's 55.1%.

Ballague Blames Arsenal for Emery's Struggles

Henry's claims that Emery was capable of success at the Emirates would later be backed up by Guillem Ballague, who suggested that the manager 'was not protected by the club's hierarchy:

"The conditions weren't right for him to succeed. The same as when players learn from defeat, Unai learned a lot from being at Arsenal and not being protected. When Aston Villa came and said 'we know you're doing well at Villarreal, do you want to come over?' he said 'only if I can run the whole show.'"

Emery's approach has clearly worked wonders at Villa Park, with the only active Premier League managers to achieve more points since his arrival being Pep Guardiola and Arteta himself.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/10/2024