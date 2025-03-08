Henry Winter pointed out how Arne Slot's 'impactful decisions' are pivotal in Liverpool's surge towards the Premier League title after the Reds came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1.

The Saints took a shock lead into half-time at Anfield following a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, allowing Will Smallbone to strike in first-half stoppage time. Slot admitted he 'hadn't given his players compliments' during the interval when speaking in his post-match press conference.

The Dutchman, who sat in the stands due to a touchline ban, inspired a turnaround with his team talk alongside half-time substitutions. He made a triple change with Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Andy Robertson coming on for Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Darwin Nunez grabbed the equaliser, netting from close range. Luis Diaz, who assisted Nunez, won a penalty Mohamed Salah dispatched before the Egyptian star away another spot-kick late on to take his tally for the season to 27 goals in 29 league games.

Winter: Arne Slot Continues To Be Decisive At Half-Time

Journalist full of praise for Liverpool boss' tactical nous