West Ham United's poor start to the new season continued on Saturday as they were comfortably beaten by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and journalist Henry Winter believes 'the mood doesn't seem right' amongst Julen Lopetegui's players.

The Hammers have won just three of their opening ten Premier League games under new boss Lopetegui, and currently sit 14th in the table. The Spanish head coach was ridiculed for a 'ridiculous' decision he made in the defeat to Forest, and slammed for persisting with an 'out of form' Guido Rodriguez, as the pressure starts to grow on the former Real Madrid manager.

While a recent update suggested he won't be sacked immediately, Lopetegui is likely on borrowed time. Watching from afar, Winter believes the mood music within West Ham's squad isn't positive at the moment.

Winter: Mood Doesn't Seem Right at West Ham

It's 'looking a bit touchy'

Appointed as David Moyes' successor in the summer, Lopetegui was backed financially in the transfer market, as the Irons made several big-money signings to strengthen their squad. The likes of Niclas Füllkrug, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville were all acquired for significant sums, and it's safe to say the majority of these additions haven't hit the ground running.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, journalist Winter suggested that not all seems right at the London Stadium:

"Just on West Ham, the mood doesn't seem right amongst their players. You just sort of saw them just giving away silly little fouls, just looking a bit touchy. I wouldn't say that [they're not playing for Lopetegui], you know, he is a good manager. I mean, he's got a bit of a track record. I don't know."

Lopetegui's side were battered by a vastly superior Forest team, courtesy of goals from Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina. While Edson Alvarez' red card certainly didn't help the East Londoners, they mustered just four shots throughout the game, while Forest managed 19 on Lukasz Fabianski's goal.

West Ham host Everton next weekend in what will be a crucial clash that could have significant ramifications on Lopetegui's future in the London Stadium dugout.

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

All Reported Fees via SkySports - correct as of 04/11/2024