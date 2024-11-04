Henry Winter has called out West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta for absolutely not performing this season under Julen Lopetegui in the Premier League.

The Hammers' disjointed attack has been a point of concern for the Spanish tactician lately, with their latest 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest only piling more pressure on the former Real Madrid boss at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui's men have managed just four shots on goal in the disappointing loss and created zero big chances to threaten Matz Sels in goal.

Paqueta, who played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, was once again nowhere near his best, losing possession 16 times, with only 75% of his passes reaching their target.

Despite being one of the most creative forces in the squad, the Brazilian has struggled to produce goals this term and now Winter has singled out his recent performances while speaking on air on talkSPORT:

“They've got some good players who are not performing and then ultimately, you have to look at the manager. “Paqueta, whatever he's got on his mind at the moment, he is a good player, and he is absolutely not performing.”

The humbling 3-0 defeat to Forest at the weekend saw West Ham remain in the bottom half of the table, and now Lopetegui is feeling the heat after winning just three of his first 10 games in the Premier League.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Spanish tactician now faces a crucial game against Everton to try and turn fortunes around at the London Stadium, with Hammers chiefs currently succession planning in case they decide to part ways with him.

Lopetegui seems to still have plenty of guns left in his arsenal, with Paqueta notching only two goals this term, after registering as many as 15 contributions in the previous season.

The Brazilian has already received calls to be axed from the starting XI, with his last goal coming a month ago in the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town.

Lucas Paqueta's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.1 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 631

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.