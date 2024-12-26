Henry Winter has urged Manchester United to target Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to bolster the left side of Ruben Amorim's team.

The duo are two of the Old Gold's brightest stars and caught the eye against the Red Devils at Molineux on Boxing Day. Cunha netted a sublime opener straight from a corner and set Hwang Hee-chan up for the second in a 2-0 win that poured more misery on the beleaguered Red Devils.

United have struggled at left wing-back amid Luke Shaw's constant absence and Tyrell Malacia struggling for form since returning from injury. Diogo Dalot has been used as a makeshift left wing-back but has failed to impress in the role, and Amorim is expected to pursue a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Amorim's attack is another department that could do with freshening up in January with Marcus Rashford's future increasingly in doubt. Bruno Fernandes started on the left of the visitors' attack against Wolves but was sent off for two bookable offenses. It's been another problem area for the club this season.

Winter: Man United Should Swoop For Key Wolves Duo

Cunha and Ait-Nouri are enjoying superb seasons

Winter watched Manchester United struggle for ideas on their left flank compared to Wolves, whose main threat often came through Cunha and Ait-Nouri. The English journalist explained why Amorim should consider the dangerous duo to help further implement his system at Old Trafford:

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri would instantly improve Manchester United’s left side (tucked-in 10 and wing-back respectively) especially in this 3-4-2-1 system Ruben Amorim wants to play. Confident and direct. Not that Wolves would want to sell them obv.

Matheus Cunha Premier League Stats Appearances 18 Goals 10 Assists 4 Expected Goals (xG) 3.99 Big Chances Created 11 Successful Dribbles 2.1 (54%) Ground Duels Won 5.4 (49%)

Cunha, 25, is one of the Premier League's most exciting attackers who has thrived as the left 10 in Wolves' attack since arriving from Atletico Madrid nearly a year ago. The Brazilian has posted 10 goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions, and his performances haven't gone unnoticed as Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring him.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Premier League Stats Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Key Passes 0.9 Big Chances Created 2 Successful Dribbles 1.6 (61%) Ground Duels Won 5.2 (57%)

Ait-Nouri, 23, has been one of the English top-flight's most reliable full-backs and has shined from a creative standpoint. The Algerian has registered three goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions. He could cost around £60 million, but that may be a price worth paying given United's problems at left wing-back.

Related Huge £50m Marcus Rashford Update Emerges Manchester United have set a £50 million asking price for forward Marcus Rashford.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.