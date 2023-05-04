Johnny Herbert has underlined how F1 has grown in popularity in the United States with a story involving ostrich racing.

The sport is back in the US for the first time in 2023 and will visit twice more after Miami, with Austin hosting the US Grand Prix again in October and Las Vegas making an eagerly awaited appearance as the penultimate event of the year in what is already being dubbed as one of the sporting events of the year.

Certainly, the sport has come a long way in the US since the times of having no GP in the country and the farce that was the six-car US GP in 2005 at Indianapolis, and Johnny Herbert's recollection of a race in the country has also underlined the progress that has been made:

"Cracking America is difficult and the holy grail for sport," he said to Ice 36.

"Bernie Ecclestone tried for decades, but wasn’t able to do it. I remember going to Phoenix in my first season when I smacked myself up, and walking in the morning with my wife we met a couple who were walking too. They asked, ‘what’s going on here?' We said we are here for the Grand Prix.

"They said ‘where you from then? Are you British? What’s Formula 1?' They said ‘we are here for the ostrich racing’. From what I remember there were more people at the ostrich racing than there were at the Grand Prix. There is a different mindset now which is benefitting everyone involved."

Now, every F1 driver is widely recognised in the US just as much as sports stars from the country's favourite competitions such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Three races in the country - more than any other on the globe - sums up the appeal and popularity of the sport this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and it's clear that it is only growing.

Whether we get a further race in the US added to the calendar remains to be seen, as the battle to host a Grand Prix intensifies, but one thing is for sure we seem to have three races in the States that are going to be staples on the calendar.

Hopefully, then, this weekend can provide a Miami GP to remember as 20 of the finest drivers in the world tear around the outside of the iconic Hard Rock stadium.