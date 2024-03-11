Highlights Herbert Jones is emerging as the NBA's underrated player with elite defense and improved scoring efficiency since January.

Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well, and the last seven days were no different.

This is the third week of games since the All-Star break and the playoff race is getting tighter. Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

The NBA's Most Underrated Player Keeps Improving

Herbert Jones has been averaging 71.3 percent True Shooting Since January 1st

The New Orleans Pelicans went 2-0 this past week and are currently the fifth seed in a competitive Western Conference. They're now 11-4 in their last fifteen games and are now five games ahead of the last Play-In seed.

A large part of their success can be attributed to Herbert Jones. He's always been an elite defender for the team, ranking top ten in defensive daily plus-minus. The Pelicans hold the sixth-best defensive rating in the league, and it's easy to see why. Jones is a terrific point-of-attack defender, and his versatility allows him to take on a plethora of matchups, regardless of size.

However, it's not just his defense that's securing the Pelicans a playoff spot, he's becoming a more efficient scorer. Since January 1st, Jones has led the NBA in true shooting percentage for all players that have attempted at least seven field goal attempts per game. That's a higher rate than MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the past, Jones was always an inconsistent shooter, and that's what previously limited him from becoming a net-positive player. Since he started shooting the ball better, he's provided the necessary spacing needed for his teammates to succeed.

Teams have to be wary about sending double teams to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, or CJ McCollum, or else Jones can make them pay. Last Tuesday, Jones went five for eight from three in a 41-point victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Hebert Jones Shooting Before and After January 1st Stat Before After PPG 10.5 12.2 FGA 7.8 7.9 FG% 46.8 56.1 3PA 3.3 3.9 3PT% 32.3 53.7 TS% 59.0 71.3

He's averaging the same amount of field goal attempts this calendar year as last, but he's shooting at a much higher rate. His field goal percentage has increased by nearly eight percent and his three-point shooting has increased by over twenty percent.

As the Pelicans are heading into the final stretch of the season, his ability to shoot from deep will provide so much flexibility and relief for their isolation-heavy offense.

The Bipolar Dallas Mavericks

2-2 record last week, 3-5 in their last eight games

Just one month ago, the Dallas Mavericks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They were on a seven-game win streak and had secured quality wins over playoff teams including the New York Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Phoenix Suns.

Two of those victories came after the trade deadline, and it had seemed that the Mavericks' midseason acquisitions had finally solved their issues and provided them a sense of stability.

But, they've been 3-5 since then, dropping games to the likes of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers and the injury-ridden Indiana Pacers.

This up-and-down nature for the Mavericks is nothing new, they've struggled with consistency all season long. It doesn't seem to be the fault of Luka Donic or Kyrie Irving, they've been playing consistently well all season long. The Mavericks' inability to stay hot stems from the inconsistency of their role players.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Stats Last Week Game Result PTS FG% 3PT% vs PHI 3/3 L 2 12.5% 0.0% vs IND 3/5 L 6 25.0% 40.0% vs MIA 3/7 W 11 27.3% 33.3% @ DET 3/9 W 17 46.2% 50.0%

The Mavericks need Tim Hardaway Jr. to find a consistent shot. As the team's third option, a lot of their success depends on his ability to hit his shots. Opposing teams are putting the bulk of their defensive efforts onto Doncic and Irving. If Hardaway Jr. can make his shots, he's going to command defensive attention, which will in turn take the pressure off of the Mavericks' two stars.

The Mavericks are 10-3 when Hardaway Jr. scores over 20 points this season and 12-15 when Hardaway Jr. scores under 15 points. As they're heading towards the end of the regular season, they need him to return to form so that they can secure both a playoff spot, and a favorable seed, or else their postseason run could end short.

The Duality of D'Angelo Russell

Scored 44 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday

D'Angelo Russell had the best game of his career last Friday. He put up 44 points while leading a Lebron James-less Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He also scored 21 of the Lakers' 27 points in the fourth quarter, while shooting 75 percent from three on 12 attempts that game.

Two games before that, he put up 26 points on 45.5 percent three-point shooting in a win over the Thunder. When Russell is hot, he's genuinely an elite third option. He's a tough shot-maker, a great secondary facilitator, and is someone you can trust with the ball when he's playing well.

However, the problem holding Russell back throughout his entire career hasn't been his ceiling, it's been his inconsistency, and last week was no different.

Sandwiched between his two elite games was a terrible ten-point performance on 30 percent shooting in a loss against the Sacramento Kings. There, he demonstrated just why the Lakers have struggled with consistency all season long. They've shown flashes of greatness but also tons of dull moments, and these drastically varying performances are a result of their inconsistent role players.

While he's been playing more well than bad recently, Russell is going to have to find more consistency in his game if the Lakers want to make a deep playoff run.