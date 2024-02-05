Highlights Herbert Jones is the most underrated player in the NBA, excelling as a versatile wing defender.

Jones' defensive skills make him a matchup nightmare, with great instincts, athleticism, and shot-blocking abilities.

He has also improved his shooting, making him a valuable asset on offense while maintaining low usage.

The most sought-after player-archetype in the NBA is a versatile wing-defender who can knock down threes, and there's a good reason for that. Having a player who can effectively guard multiple positions helps disrupt the flow of opposing offenses, and the ability to shoot from three provides spacing, a crucial element for a modern NBA offense. In addition, they're extremely easy to slot onto existing rosters because they're typically low-usage players.

The top players in this role, like Derrick White and OG Anunoby, have become household names, and are widely recognized and respected for their on-court contributions by fans and analysts alike. White even received more All-Star votes than Devin Booker and De'Aaron Fox, the top scorers for their respective teams.

Although their praises are well deserved, what if I told you that there was a player who was just as good as White and Anunoby, but most people don't even know he exists?

Hebert Jones

The New Orleans Pelicans' wing is the most underrated player in the league

Introducing Herbert Jones, the best player you've never heard of. The third-year forward has been a crucial part of the New Orleans Pelicans' success this season, acting as the defensive anchor for the team, and the reason why they have a top-ten defense in the league.

What makes him such a great defender is that he's versatile enough to take on any matchup. He has the speed and athleticism to keep up with quicker guards and forwards but also sports a seven-foot wingspan that allows him to challenge certain bigs as well. This versatility allows him to be a "Swiss army knife" on defense, as he can effectively take on just about any assignment.

Here's an example of this defensive versatility in action.

First, he blocks the driving lane of Fox, one of the fastest players in the league. He then switches on to Domantas Sabonis, a player three inches taller than him, and prevents a shot attempt. Finally, he closes out to Malik Monk, recovers from the pump fake, and blocks the three-point shot.

And this was all done within an eight-second possession. There are not a lot of players in the league that can pull this off, and Jones is doing it on a nightly basis.

Jones plays elite defense

1.6 defensive daily plus-minus

His great defense is backed by both advanced analytics and the eye test. He currently has a Defensive Plus-Minus rating of 1.6, equivalent to players like Kawhi Leonard, Anunoby, and Jarrett Vanderbilt.

Just like the players mentioned, Jones has the wingspan and lateral quickness that makes it difficult for opposing players to get around him. But he also has great instincts that, when paired with his physical tools, make him a dominant force on defense.

In the play below, Kevon Looney sets a pick for Stephen Curry. Rather than switching and letting Jonas Valančiūnas take Curry one-on-one, Jones recognizes that Looney isn't much of a pick-and-pop threat and goes under the screen instead. Looney doesn't expect this and rolls to the basket too late, which allows the rest of the Pelicans to collapse, preventing an easy layup. Jones is able to then close out onto Curry and prevent the three.

Another great quality about Jones is that he is extremely active on defense, rarely taking plays off. This defensive effort results in saved possessions that would otherwise be unsalvageable.

In the play below, he sprints past his entire team and pulls off a "Lebron-esque" chase-down block onto Christian Braun, despite already being 14 points up. This results in a four-point play for the Pelicans on the other end.

These small moments change the tide of the game and contribute to winning basketball.

The combination of great defensive instincts plus his length and athleticism make Jones a pretty potent shot blocker.

He’s averaging nearly a block per game, good for 33rd in the league. While that doesn’t seem too impressive at first glance, keep in mind that the majority of the players ranked above him are centers, who are typically stationed near the rim. Jones is doing this while spending most of his time on the perimeter and guarding the point of attack.

When it comes to perimeter players, he ranks only behind Scottie Barnes, Kevin Durant, White, and Alex Caruso in blocks. That's a pretty good group of players to be associated with.

To get a sense of his shot-blocking capabilities in a half-court setting, look at the play below. He's late for the initial switch but is able to recover to his assignment on time, and he blocks Kevin Huerter's three-point attempt.

As long as Jones is on the floor, there are no easy threes for the opposing team. He's fifth in the league in three-point shots contested. His ability to constantly apply defensive pressure makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing wings.

More than just a good defender

He's shooting a career-high 39.6 percent from three this season.

Another big factor in the Pelicans' success is Jones' improvement on offense. He's shooting nearly 40 percent from three this season on about 3.5 attempts per game. That's around a six percent improvement from the year prior. He's also averaging career highs in points, field goal attempts, and field goal percentage.

Herbert Jones Shooting Year by Year Season PPG FGA FG% 3PA 3PT% 2021-2022 9.5 7.4 47.6% 2.2 33.7% 2022-2023 9.8 7.6 46.9% 2.5 33.5% 2023-2024 10.9 7.9 49.4% 3.5 39.6%

In prior years, he struggled with his shot, and his defenders would sag off of him. This season, his newfound ability to shoot from range has provided the spacing necessary for a team like the Pelicans, whose players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram love to play in isolation.

Another great quality about Jones is that he's an extremely low-usage player. He only has a 14.8 percent usage rate and about 40 percent of his points come from catch-and-shoot attempts. This is great for contending teams because he's not taking opportunities away from star players, but rather enabling them instead.

His newfound shooting capabilities combined with his versatile defense make him fit like a glove on any roster. It's only a matter of time before he starts getting the recognition he deserves because Herbert Jones is the perfect role player for the modern NBA.