France manager Hervé Renard gave his side an impassioned speech ahead of their 2-1 FIFA Women’s World Cup victory over Brazil.

Earlier this year, the 54-year-old announced that he would be heading up the French women’s national team amid player and management conflicts.

Since taking over from Corinne Diacre on March 30, Renard has led Les Bleues to a 5-2 victory over Colombia, a 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, and an unfortunate 1-0 loss to Australia.

Following the pre-tournament defeat, the team began their 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign with a lacklustre nill-nill draw against Jamaica.

Wanting to inspire some fire in his side, Renard was filmed delivering a rousing speech in the dressing room.

The team talk obviously had a powerful effect, as Eugénie Le Sommer scored in the 17th minute to make it 1-0.

Debinha levelled the scoreline in the 58th minute, and it looked as if France would have to settle for another draw.

However, a late header in the 83rd sealed the deal and saw Renard’s side claim three points.

But what did he really say to spurn on the win?

What did Hervé Renard say to his team?

A clip shared via Twitter showed Renard addressing the French women’s team in the dressing room prior to the Brazil game.

You can watch the speech here:

In the video, he said: “Football is about being there on the day and today I know that you are going to be there. I can’t explain why, but I know that you are going to be there.

“So be together. All the work that you have done is perfect, and I can say it in front of everyone. So you have to have a lot of confidence in yourself as well,” he continued.

The 54-year-old then went on to say that support in the stadium ‘doesn’t matter’ because the atmosphere ‘is for everyone’.

“We don’t lower our heads. There are times where it is going to be difficult, we’re going to have to go through obstacles,” he Renard continued.

“The obstacles are coming right now. Because we send them to know if we are able to pass them, to get through them. And today you are going to be able to get through them.”

The French manager then said that his side needed to go out with their ‘head held high’.

“From the first seconds, you have to go there. It’s not waiting 20 minutes, 25 minutes. It’s putting the starter in as you are able to do it if you want to do it.”

He rounded off his impassioned speech by saying that the France v Brazil match was the ‘perfect opportunity’ to kickstart their Women’s World Cup campaign as the ‘first match was not quite successful’.

Of course, Renard was referring to the nill-nill stalemate against The Reggae Girlz which opened the group proceedings earlier this month.

“Free yourself, dare, do it. And then if it doesn’t work the first time, it might work the second time,” he concluded.

Heading into their final group game against Panama, France sits at the top of Group F with Jamaica in second place.

When has Hervé Renard given a passionate speech before?

This isn’t the first time that the Aix-born manager has given a stirring speech to his team at a World Cup.

Last year, the 54-year-old went viral after he gave a raucous half-time talk to Saudi Arabia during the men’s tournament in Qatar.

The team were trailing 1-0 at half-time, thanks to Lionel Messi putting a penalty past Mohammed Alowais in the tenth minute.

In the changing rooms, Renard said: “Messi has the ball and you all stand still, looking at him. You have to press him, push him, if you want a photo, take out your phones. But you have to give everything, this is the World Cup.”

The chat obviously fired up The Green Falcons, as Saleh Alshehri levelled in the 48th minute while Salem Aldawsari made it 2-1 in the 53rd.