The Los Angeles Rams face the impossible task of rebuilding their defense following the retirement of perhaps the greatest defensive tackle of all time, Aaron Donald. Replacing an iconic player like that is tough. However, at least one NFC scout thinks they’ve started on the right foot with Florida State’s Jared Verse:

He's a man-child. He wrecks the game.

The Rams selected Verse 19th, one of just nine defensive players taken in the first round, a historical low. After years of their “F them picks” mentality, Los Angeles has seen a huge return on recent draft picks like Puka Nacua, DT Kobie Turner, and RB Kyren Williams.

Here’s how Verse fits in with Sean McVay's wave of new young talent.

Rams Rebuild Ahead of Schedule

Los Angeles looking for ‘grown men on defense’

By posting a surprising 10-7 season and making the playoffs in 2023 after a dud in their Super Bowl hangover campaign in 2022, the Rams emerged from the depths much sooner than expected. Many anticipated the win-now moves of Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jalen Ramsey would set them back for multiple years after they paid dividends during the team's Super Bowl 56 victory in 2021.

Luckily for them, great draft choices with the picks they didn't give away have them right back in the playoff mix.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his last season, Aaron Donald led all DTs with a 19.9 percent pass rush win rate.

Unfortunately, they’ve got to continue that winning momentum without Donald or ace coordinator Raheem Morris, who many in the building felt was a huge key to their frisky defense and departed to take on head coaching duties in Atlanta this offseason.

They’ll have to replace the G.O.A.T defensive tackle by committee. It starts with second-year players like Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young, who balled out while conducting a private sack competition:

I think we both definitely check in after the games and see kind of where we stack up. It's a good little healthy competition. Byron's my guy and I wish all the best for him. He's been killing it so far and I'm super excited to just be his teammate, get to know him, the man he is. And I know he's excited for me as well.

If Verse can live up to scouts’ expectations of bringing raw, top-level power from day one, the Rams suddenly have some butt-kickers up front. McVay raved about him in post-draft pressers:

He’s going to play on the edge. He’s got the ability to reduce down. He’s got a lot of versatility. You watch the way that he plays. He’s got great hands, he’s violent, he’s got a versatile arsenal of moves that he can activate. But he plays the game the way we want it to be played. We’re looking for grown men on defense.

General manager Les Snead also mentioned they purposely hid their interest in Verse, hoping he would fall to them.

No, we didn’t do any privates with him. He was one of those guys we tried to somewhat keep under the radar except a lot of mocks felt like we might go that way, go defense. We try to go stealth with it. You can tell he cares about football, he has fun playing football, and oh, by the way, he’s pretty disruptive, violent. You think defense, the way he plays is next to the word in the dictionary.

With the San Francisco 49ers losing guys on defense left and right on top of contractual drama, the Rams are hoping to poach that top spot in the AFC West long before anyone envisions it.

