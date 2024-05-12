Highlights Pierce rewards O'Connell with first-team snaps for offseason work, praising work ethic & improvement.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2023, Aidan O'Connell ended up starting ten games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Head Coach Antonio Pierce wants to reward his quarterback for his fine play. According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, the coach explained:

Aidan's earned the right to go out there and get the first snap. What he's done this offseason -- changing his body, his work ethic, being here every day, blocking out the outside noise. He's not worried about anything. I'm excited.

The move from Pierce is interesting considering the Raiders signed quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-yea,r $25 million contract this offseason, which would be a huge figure for a backup. There were also heavy rumors prior to the draft that the team was attempting to trade-up for Jayden Daniels, who went second overall.

Minshew Was Named to the Pro Bowl Following the 2023 Season

The veteran quarterback will battle O'Connell for reps

Gardner Minshew has spent several seasons transitioning back and forth between being a starter and backup. He took over as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts last year following an injury to No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson. He would start 13 games, leading the team to a 9-8 record and narrowly missing the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aiden O'Connell was a solid game manager, but he did turn the ball over a little bit more than Raiders' brass would have liked. Of the five rookie signal callers to throw 150+ passes in 2023, O'Connell's 2.0 interception rate was the highest.

Over the 2023 season, Minshew completed 305 of 490 passes for 3,306 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. A decent athlete, the quarterback also rushed 34 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns. While he didn't get major money upon signing with the Raiders, the investment was enough that he would be expected to compete for the starting job at the very least.

O'Connell wasn't asked to do much for the Raiders in 2023. He completed 62.1% of his passes, but ranked 27th in the NFL with a 6.5 yards per attempt average. The quarterback, though, emerged as an effective game manager who wouldn't lose his team the game. The Raiders were 5-5 in his starts.

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew 2023 Season Stats Category O'Connell Minshew Passing Yards 2218 3306 Yards Per Attempt 6.5 6.7 Completion Percentage 62.1 62.2 Touchdowns 12 15 Interceptions 7 9 Rating 83.9 84.6

Pierce has regularly been noted as a coach players love to play for. Things like rewarding O'Connell with first-team snaps is a good example of his style. Still, Minshew has more experience and was signed to a significant deal. It would be a surprise if he wasn't taking starter snaps by Week 1.

