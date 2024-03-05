Highlights Tottenham Hotspur ready to extend Son Heung-min's contract as crucial summer approaches to avoid losing him for free.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's contract is set to expire next summer, but the north London outfit are now reportedly ready to step up talks to extend his stay at the club.

The South Korean international has been one of Spurs' key stars for many years now and losing him shortly after Harry Kane has departed would be a disaster. Son has taken on the responsibility of the captain's armband with Hugo Lloris leaving the club, so it's no surprise that Ange Postecoglou wants to tie him down.

Tottenham to step up talks with Son

He could leave for free next summer

Son's £190k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning the upcoming summer will be crucial in deciding his future. If Spurs are unable to agree an extension, then they might have to consider a sale to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

However, according to HITC, Spurs are ready to step up talks to extend Son's stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The report claims that discussions have been ongoing since last summer, but the north London club are ready to enter the next stage of negotiations.

Heung-min Son - Comparison with 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.35 2nd Goals 13 1st Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 =2nd Man of the Match awards 4 1st Key passes per game 1.8 4th Correct as of 05/03/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Son is happy at the club and is in no rush to sign on the dotted line, but as we edge closer to the summer transfer window, Spurs are likely to want to time him down to a new deal. At the age of 31, Son, who has previously been described as 'sensational' by Jamie Carragher, is reaching the latter stages of his career, but he's still regularly producing in the Premier League and is showing no signs of slowing down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son Heung-min (158) ranks third in Tottenham's all-time top goalscorers list, being Jimmy Greaves (194) and Harry Kane (278).

Tottenham still looking at Antonio Nusa

Spurs worried about medical issue

Sources have recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are still looking at a potential deal for Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa ahead of the summer transfer window. The north London outfit pushed to secure his signature in January, but a move failed to come to fruition.

Fellow Premier League side Brentford made a late play to secure his signature in the winter window, but they pulled out in the end after issues arose during his medical. As a result, Spurs do have a slight concern regarding his fitness, which could have an impact on their valuation for the 18-year-old star.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored