Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son came off with a ‘slight injury’ in their 3-0 Europa League win against Qarabag just days before their trip to Manchester United, journalist Jonathan Liew has reported.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr, and Dominic Solanke saw Spurs cruise to a comfortable victory in their European opener, despite being forced to play with 10 men for 83 minutes after Radu Dragusin was sent off in the first half.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was left with concerns after Son limped off in the 71st minute with apparent muscle discomfort, shortly after his shot was parried to the feet of Solanke, who scored Tottenham’s third.

Son Doubtful for Man United Clash

‘Not an ideal night’ for Spurs

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Speaking after the game in his post-match press conference, Ange Postecoglou admitted there was an issue.

“I haven’t spoken to him. He said he felt a bit tired, but I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet."

Tottenham are already without injured forwards Wilson Odobert and Richarlison for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford, leaving Postecoglou sweating over his captain’s fitness.

Spurs are now on a three-match winning streak after losing to Arsenal, securing victories against Coventry City in the EFL Cup, Brentford in the Premier League, and Qarabag in the Europa League.

Liew, speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast , revealed that Son may have come off with a ‘slight injury’ in Tottenham’s 3-0 win against Qarabag on Thursday night:

“There was some talk about, I don't know what the latest is, but there's some talk of Son coming off with a slight injury as well. So it's not like an ideal night by any stretch of the imagination.”

Son’s injury would be a massive blow for Spurs, who sit 10th in the Premier League after five games, collecting seven points so far.

The 32-year-old, who has been described as "world-class". has started his top-flight campaign in fine form, scoring two goals and registering two assists in 450 minutes of action under Postecoglou. Son is one of only three players to have played every minute of the Premier League season so far, alongside Guglielmo Vicario and Cristian Romero.

Tottenham are expected to provide an update on the South Korean international in the coming days before they travel to United in the league for Sunday’s big game.

Son Heung-min Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals per 90 0.28 Progressive carries per 90 3.80 Minutes played 450

Lineker Lauds James Maddison

‘He was brilliant’

Gary Lineker was full of praise for Tottenham ace James Maddison, who shone in Spurs’ 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend, saying the 27-year-old ‘ran the show’ last Saturday.

Maddison continued his impressive start to the season against the Bees, netting Tottenham’s third by dinking the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken in the 85th minute.

The 27-year-old finally put an end to his goalscoring drought, having not found the net since the 4-0 victory over Aston Villa on 10 March. Maddison began the Premier League season with an assist in each of Spurs’ two opening fixtures.

There had been concerns about how missing out on the England squad for Euro 2024 could affect his mentality, but it now seems that he has returned with a chip on his shoulder and is looking to claim his place back among the best playmakers in the league.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.