Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has remained coy on his Tottenham Hotspur future amid worries over his expiring contract - with the South Korean star stating that you 'never know what will happen' in his current situation.

Son joined Tottenham back in 2015, and has become one of the most important players at the club with a total 414 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 164 goals in that time to become the club's fifth-top scorer in all competitions in their history. But with no trophies won and his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 32-year-old has refused to commit his future to the club by stating that he hasn't talked to the club yet - before stating that he doesn't know what will happen in the future.

Son 'Hasn't Talked' With Tottenham Over New Deal

The forward is currently set to leave next summer

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's Europa League fixture against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Thursday, the north London superstar stated that he was focused on winning silverware for the club - before refusing to directly answer questions on his future. He said, via Fabrizio Romano: