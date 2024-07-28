Highlights Hibernian took on Barcelona in Pep Guardiola's first ever game in charge of the club.

Lionel Messi wore his famous no.10 jersey for the first time in a 6-0 drubbing of the Scots.

Mixu Paatelainen spoke of the trying but historic night at Murrayfield.

In 2008, Edinburgh's Murrayfield stadium hosted an unlikely friendly. Scottish Premiership Hibernian welcomed La Liga greats Barcelona with open arms, however, as soon as the first whistle blew, the Blaugrana romped their way to a comfortable 6-0 win. Four of those goals arrived in the first half, with a certain Lionel Messi playing a huge part in the dismantling of Mixu Paatelainen's team.

Eidur Gudjohnsen, Pedro, Bojan, and Yaya Toure were all among the goalscorers as a young Pep Guardiola took charge of his first ever match as Barcelona boss, having been promoted to head coach from the Barcelona B team. Here are the reasons why it was more than just a chastening experience for Hibernian being played out at Murrayfield in July 2008.

The Start of a Dominant Barcelona era

Messi gets his hands on the no. 10 shirt under a new manager

The 2008-09 season signified a time of historic firsts for FC Barcelona. Club President Joan Laporta announced in May 2008 that Pep Guardiola would be appointed manager of the senior Barcelona squad, replacing Frank Rijkaard after working his way up through the depths of the youth set-up. Furthermore, another direct product of such, Lionel Messi was really beginning to come into his own at Camp Nou and had traded his formative no.19 jersey for the weighty 10.

The diminutive Argentine was fresh off the back of two high-flying seasons for the Blaugrana. 2006-07 had brought 17 goals and three assists in 37 all-competition games. 2007-08 saw a more well-rounded Messi, with 16 goals and 16 assists in 40 matches across three competitions. Up to this point, he had already been playing with FC Barcelona for a few years after his debut season of 2004-05 and the talk of his potential and raw ability was rife - yet now, he was just starting to flex his world-beating muscles.

Pep Guardiola's First Season in Charge of FC Barcelona LaLiga Winners LaLiga Goals Scored 105 Copa del Rey Winners Champions League Winners

Unstoppable Force Versus Hibs

Paatelainen's side swept away in damning fashion

Great credit must be given to the Hibs staff for making this historic match happen. Finnish manager Mixu Paatelainen would only spend one term at the helm of Hibernian, yet imparting this intriguing taster into elite football upon his squad, it was clear his heart was in the right place. Reflected in a 2022 piece from the Scottish Herald newspaper, the boss' thoughts were eventually composed in the face of such a drubbing. Messi only played 45 minutes, yet managed to score one and set up two. The first half ended 4-0 before the Argentine's withdrawal.

"Messi put on quite a show. Like the rest of the Barca players. After about 15-20 minutes I thought 'please, please let the ground swallow me'. It was like a tsunami! "They dominated straight away, keeping the ball and playing their diagonal passes. That really killed us. "They created one-on-ones with our full-backs, and Messi was out on the right that day. So, when he got the ball, he was one-on-one with young Paul Hanlon, who I think was 18.

Although young Hanlon and Hibs would be given a torrid run around by Messi, as well as by a star-studded squad that involved other goalscorers Eidur Gudjohnsen, Pedro, Bojan, and Yaya Toure, Paatelainen was determined to see the positives in the game. The understanding at the time, was that Messi was set to become one of the modern icons of the game.

"Messi was already being spoken about as one of the all-time greats. It was also Pep Guardiola's first match in charge of Barcelona after stepping up from the second team. It was a special occasion, and their players - like Messi - wanted to impress. "The thing about Messi was his sharpness. He had the dribbling skills, the finishing ability and all that, and even though he was a youngster then, we knew exactly we were up against. "We told all of our players what to do in such-in-such a situation and all that, but when you face quality players of that level of technical ability and sharpness, who have the timing of the runs and the trickery, then you are on the back foot.

As said, Paatelainen, didn't last long in the Hibernian hot seat. However, readers will be happy to know that Paul Hanlon went on to have a storied career in Scottish football. He made more than 450 appearances for Hibernian, winning a Scottish Cup and Scottish Chamiership along the way. He also represented Scotland once.

"It was a great learning curve though, and going into the dressing room after the game, I could say to the players 'look, that's the top level in the world. Never mind Britain or Europe'. It was good for them to see it, and show them how far they had to go. I think those experiences help young players. Though at the time that it happened, it was horrible."