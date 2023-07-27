Highlights Alphonse Areola, a budget-friendly goalkeeper for West Ham at £4m if he starts, allows managers to allocate funds to other premium assets in their FPL team.

Destiny Udogie, Tottenham's potential starting left-back, is an affordable option at £4.5m who could deliver attacking returns and benefit from clean sheets.

Darwin Nunez, at £7.5m, could be set to score signficiantly more goals compared to last term now that he's more settled at Liverpool

With another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season on the horizon, it's time to strategise and find those game-changing players.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah are important, but as their picked up almost everyone, the less-common players can be the difference between winning FPL and not.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at 20 hidden gems that are definitely worth considering for your 2023/24 FPL teams.

22 Alphonse Areola

Should he establish himself as West Ham's number one, Alphonse Areola is definitely worth considering.

While West Ham might not keep the most clean sheets next year, and while Areola might not make the most amount of saves, the fact he is only £4m means that money can be spent elsewhere.

If managers are able to bring in Areola, a goalkeeper who could play every week, enabling them to afford other premium assets higher up the pitch, then that's definitely worth doing.

21 Destiny Udogie

Based off Tottenham's pre-seasons games, it seems like Udogie is going to be the club's starting left-back next season, making him an incredibly interesting asset to consider for FPL.

At just £4.5m, the Italian full-back could deliver fantastic attacking returns, and also allow money to be saved for other assets further up the squad.

As one of the better sides in the league, there's a solid chance Tottenham keep a good amount of clean sheets too, particularly if they can a few defenders through the door, making Udogie a fantastic option to consider.

20 Mark Flekken

David Raya was a must-have for FPL managers last year, and his replacement, Mark Flekken, could be the same this season.

With Raya likely leaving Brentford, Flekken will almost definitely be the club's number one heading into the new season, and his high save rate in the Bundesliga means he should rack up points.

Flekken is a cost-effective option too, at just £4.5m, and considering how solid Brentford's defence was last term, there's a real good case for the Dutchman being one of the best-hidden gems this year,

19 Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite, Everton's promising centre-back, is a potential FPL bargain at just £4m.

The defender spent last year on loan at PSV, and seriously impressed, so much so that Liverpool reportedly looking at bringing him to the club.

While Everton won't keep a crazy amount of clean sheets, Branthwaite could be an option to consider at the cheapest price available for a defender, should he start the season as Everton's first-choice centre-back.

18 Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal's Belgian winger could end up being an important player for FPL players.

The former Brighton man has started pre-season incredibly well, including scoring two goals in a Man of the Match performance against Barcelona.

Trossard costs just £7m, and should he continue to impress, he could end up bringing in a whole load of points for FPL managers.

With Arsenal having to deal with Champions League football next season too, rotation could be on the cards, meaning Trossard could find himself getting significantly more minutes than he would otherwise.

17 Pedro Porro

Porro is a right-back in game, and will line up as such for Tottenham next season, but he'll essentially be playing as high-up as a winger for most of the campaign.

Porro has a real knack for getting attack returns, and as a defender, will also get the maximum points available should Tottenham keep clean sheets.

His runs down the right flank and excellent crossing ability could result in a substantial FPL haul, especially with Harry Kane in the box waiting to finish off the chances that the Spaniard creates.

16 Darwin Nunez

With three goals in just 90 minutes of pre-season so far, Darwin Nunez could be well worth considering for FPL managers.

The young Uruguayan is an exciting prospect at just £7.5m. Although there are some concerns that he may not start the season for Liverpool, he should still score at least 15 goals in the league.

His exceptional xG make him a high-risk, high-reward FPL choice, and with a more creative midfield behind him this season, he should have even more chances created for him this campaign.

15 Cody Gakpo

Due to his versatility, Gakpo could find himself being an incredibly important asset for FPL fans this year.

While he is categorised as a forward, Gakpo can either play in the front line or midfield, meaning he should get significant minutes for Liverpool this season.

Involved in all areas of play, whether with a goal or an assist, Gakpo at just £7.5m could be another smart pick-up for FPL managers this year.

14 Jack Grealish

Fans across the world are adding Phil Foden to their FPL teams, but at the same price, why aren't more considering Jack Grealish?

Grealish's attacking involvement in a high-scoring team makes him an attractive FPL option, especially after consolidating his place as Pep Guardiola's first-choice left-winger last year.

His knack for assists and occasional goals can rack up significant FPL points for players, and at just £7.5m, he's not the most expensive option either.

13 Mason Mount

Mount's creativity and consistency make him a must-have in your FPL team, especially now that he's moved to Manchester United.

The fact he's likely going to be on set-pieces for his new club makes him an even more exciting option for FPL managers, especially at just £7m, £1.5m less than Bruno Fernandes.

Signing Mount instead of Bruno could easily free up funds to be spent elsewhere in the squad, whilst still ensuring that managers have a Man United attacking asset to their name.

12 Danny Ings

Ings may be past his best, but at his £6m, and with a real knack for putting the ball in the back of the net, you can find many worse options for your forward line.

Taking penalties for West Ham too, this campaign, which will be his first full season with The Hammers, could see him score even more goals, giving those that pick up a serious FPL option.

11 Anthony Elanga

The former Manchester United man has moved to Nottingham Forest, and is set to become a regular for the side this campaign.

At just £5m, and with the promise of significantly more minutes, there's a very real chance that Elanga could become a top asset for FPL managers.

Even if it's just for your bench, there's a real chance that Elanga plays serious minutes when fit, making him a decnet shout for managers.

10 Jacob Ramsey

While he'll miss the start of the season with a foot injury, Ramsey at just £6m could be a really good pick for FPL fans when he's fit and firing again.

Someone that would allow managers to get more expensive assets elsewhere in their side, Ramsey will play a lot of minutes for Aston Villa this year, and always has a decent chance of scoring goals too.

9 Simon Adingra

Adingra has seriously impressed in preseason so far for Brighton, scoring two goals in the game against Brenford this week.

The winger is seriously quick, and at just £5m, could be a fantastic asset ahead of the likes of Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso, all of whom are more expensive.

There is a worry that Adingra won't play as much of some of the other names on this list though, but if he does, he's a fantastic option at his price.

7 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea's new number nine has done very well in preseason for Chelsea, scoring against Newcastle this week.

The striker has seriously impressed thus far, and looks to be forming a very solid partnership with Christopher Nkunku

At just £7m too, and with Chelsea having a decent start to the season after their first game of the season against Liverpool, Jackson might be the way to go.

6 Julio Enciso

Enciso has quickly established himself as a mainstay in Brighton's midfield, particularly afrter an impressive end to last season.

His potential for assists, goals and bonus points can give you the edge in your FPL leagues, making Enciso, who costs managers just £5.5m, a very valuable asset.

However, with Europa League football to deal with, and strong competition for places in his position, there's no guarantee that Enciso plays every game.

Despite that, at his reasonable price point, that could be worth the risk.

5 Levi Colwill

After a ridiculously good season for Brighton last year, and doing the same for England's U21 team this summer, Colwill seems set for more regular minutes this year.

Fans are trying to figure out how to get a Chelsea defender into their team, and at just £4.5m, Colwill could be the man.

The Liverpool target looks to be first back-up for Chelsea in defence this year, and with Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana both injured right now, could see himself starting the season for The Blues.

3 Joao Pedro

Pedro, Brighton's new versatile forward, would find himself being a constant menace for defenders this year.

His knack for goals and assists, combined with a favourable price tag at just £5.5m, makes him a valuable pick in your FPL squad.

However, as covered, there's no gurantee that Pedro plays week-in-week-out, giving managers something to think about.