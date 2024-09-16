Southampton's miserable start to the new Premier League season continued this weekend, as the Saints lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United, and ESPN's Don Hutchison has given Russell Martin's side a '1,000,000% chance' of being relegated.

The south coast outfit began the encounter against United well, but after Cameron Archer's missed penalty, goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho saw the travelling side run out as comfortable winners. To rub salt in the wounds for Martin, first choice centre-back Jack Stephens was dismissed ten minutes from time for a 'horrendous' tackle on Garnacho, and will now miss the Saints' next three fixtures in all competitions.

The result leaves Southampton joint bottom of the table, and they are one of just two sides yet to register a single point after four games. Subsequently, many are already writing Martin's team off in regard to retaining their top flight status.

Hutchison: Saints Will '1,000,000%' Go Down

The newly promoted side have scored just one goal

Winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, seeing off Leeds United in a 1-0 victory at Wembley in May, Martin won plaudits for implementing a distinct possession-oriented system at St. Mary's. However, this style of play has yet to translate to the top flight, as Southampton have slumped to four straight defeats to begin the new season.

Saturday's loss to United was the latest dent in Martin's armour, with the Red Devils easing past the Saints despite having produced uninspiring performances themselves under Erik ten Hag so far this campaign. The 'fantastic' display from teenage winger Tyler Dibling garnered attention from pundits, but this was one of few positives for Martin to take away from the game.

Speaking on ESPN FC, pundit Don Hutchison was asked to assess the safety prospects of some of the sides at the bottom of the table, and gave Southampton no chance of remaining in the division:

"I'm still going to hang on, because there's three worse teams than Everton, so I'm not going to say no chance, because four games in, four losses, bottom of the league, bang in trouble. But I think Southampton 1,000,000% will go, Ipswich and Leicester alongside them."

With a trip to face fellow strugglers Everton in midweek in the EFL Cup, Martin could have the perfect opportunity to begin to reverse the Saints' fortunes. Following the visit to Goodison Park, Southampton entertain Ipswich in what could be an early season relegation six-pointer.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 59 Wins 31 Draws 11 Losses 17 Win Percentage % 53%

Rage Over Stephens Red Card

"Worst tackle I've ever seen"

With the game against United poised at 2-0 with just over ten minutes to play, Saints defender Stephens recklessly clattered into the Red Devils' Garnacho, giving referee Stuart Attwell no choice but to send the centre-back off, compiling Southampton's misery. The clumsy challenge has been lambasted in the media, with journalist Mike Parry claiming the attempted tackle was 'the worst in Premier League history' and that it could 'have taken off the bottom half' of Garnacho.

While Parry may be being hyperbolic, the incident was potentially dangerous, and was indicative of a side that is growing increasingly frustrated with their own performances and results.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 16/09/2024