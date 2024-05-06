Highlights The Browns expect Watson to lead a strong offense after previous disappointing seasons.

With success on defense, attention shifts to the offense led by Watson and a returning Chubb.

Watson's history of controversies and injuries raises questions, but the team remains hopeful.

Cleveland Browns' general manager Andrew Berry expressed his hopeful expectations for his quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in the upcoming 2024 season on the The Pat McAfee Show:

We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.

The Browns 2023 defense played with an aggression that helped lead them to the playoffs. They led the NFL in total defense and passing defense and they were also tremendous at keeping teams short of the chains, allowing the fewest rushing and passing first downs in the league.

The success on the back of the defense means all eyes will fall on the offense led by Watson, which has under-performed since his arrival, excluding running back Nick Chubb. The All-Pro back is returning after a season-ending knee injury in 2023, so the identity of this offense is in doubt.

Watson And The Offense Must Deliver This Season

The QB with a fully guaranteed contract has yet to live up to expectations.

Despite trading for Watson and signing him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract, the Browns are still waiting for results from a player they anticipated would transform their passing game. Berry sounds unfazed about the quarterback coming off a season-ending shoulder injury:

Obviously, he's been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he's a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

The Browns' receiving corps will be trial and error in training camp. Returning players like veteran Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are expected to have better years with Watson returning. They also acquired former Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy via trade, giving away nothing but 2024 fifth and sixth-round selections to get the former first-round pick.

The team also drafted Louisville rookie Jamari Thrash in the fifth round, and Cedric Tillman and David Bell are also expected to compete for snaps. The team's best receiving weapon in 2023 was veteran tight end David Njoku, who led the team with 81 receptions.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Deshaun Watson's 2.6 interception rate since arriving in Cleveland is the 12th-worst during that span from 2022-2023. Only one of the 11 players with a worse INT rate, Buffalo's Josh Allen, is set to be a Week 1 starter in 2024, however.

Watson enters his third season with the Browns, but has yet to play a full slate. He sat out the 2021 season due to numerous off-field controversies, including sexual misconduct and sexual assault accusations as well as a contact holdout.

He was suspended the following season as fallout from the previous year, and only played six games in 2022. His 2023 season was unimpressive to start, but he shut down his campaign due to injury just when he was starting to show flashes of success. Berry recognizes the need for patience in this situation:

I don't think it's uncommon for some transition or acclimation — that has to be in the realm of possibility. But we feel good about [Deshaun], like the trajectory we have seen, and do think he will have a big year.

If Watson can settle down and avoid more injury bugs, the team is hopeful he can return to the elite form he showed on the field with the Houston Texans as a youngster.

Watson's Pro Bowl Season Stats Year Passing Yards Completion % W-L Record TD 2018 4,165 68.3 11-5 26 2019 3,852 67.3 10-6 26 2020 4,823 70.2 4-12 33

Berry sounds confident in Watson, but if he fails to progress the passing game, this organization that has finally found its footing may be on the verge of finding out that what they've created was built on a shaky foundation.

