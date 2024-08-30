Key Takeaways Stephen Curry's one-year extension could make him the second NBA player to earn $1 billion in career earnings.

Stephen Curry is set to become a billionaire following his recent one-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors . He recently inked a one-year, $62.6 million deal for the 2026-27 season, which will kick in after his current four-year, $215 million deal is complete.

With the signing, Curry is expected to become only the second NBA player ever to reach earnings of $1 billion during his career. LeBron James is currently the only player to do so while playing, whereas Michael Jordan reached the feat after his career, thanks to sponsorship and corporation deals.

NBA players are required to relinquish portions of their salary via escrow payments, thanks to the league’s CBA which ensures a 50-50 revenue split between players and owners. But despite that, Curry is still set to earn over $500 million strictly from career earnings, with the other $500 million coming courtesy of brand deals, specifically his shoe deal with Under Armour.

But there are plenty of other players that have put up big monetary numbers throughout their career, and who are active today. The following are ten active NBA players with the most career earnings as of August 2024, courtesy of Sportico.

1 LeBron James – $515 million

James has amassed $515 million in career earnings

At the top of the earnings list among all active players is LeBron James. James has amassed a total of $515 million from playing on the court as of August 2024, with that number expected to reach $580 million by 2030.

James has largely earned his financial figures by being a legend on the court and for multiple teams. His consistency and longevity have allowed him to amass over two decades of earnings, and that is not even including his off-court brand deals. With those, his earnings have already surpassed the $1 billion mark.

2 Kevin Durant – $433 million

Durant has amassed $433 million in career earnings

Second to LeBron James in terms of active players is the one and only Kevin Durant . One of the greatest shooters of all time, Durant has proven his worth with multiple teams, and that has led to multiple paydays.

Becoming a key player for the Oklahoma City Thunder during their early years, it was with the Warriors that he saw his biggest success, both on the court and in the bank. His initial contract was for two years and $54.3 million, and he has gone on to earn a total of $433 million in career earnings — and that figure is expected to hit $500 million in 2030.

3 Chris Paul – $397 million

Paul has amassed nearly $400 million in career earnings

Chris Paul has always been a legend on the court, despite having yet to win a ring. But that shortcoming has not prevented his wallet from suffering, as he has amassed career earnings of $397 million as of August 2024.

Paul has bounced around the league, being traded to and signing with multiple different teams. He has, therefore, been able to demonstrate his skills all across the league, leading to record earnings.

4 Stephen Curry – $395 million

Curry has earned $395 million and that figure is only expected to grow

The centerpiece for basketball’s biggest dynasty in the last few decades is Stephen Curry. Gracing the court with his deadly shooting ability, Curry led the Warriors to four titles between 2015 and 2022, and as such, earned his payday.

Curry has amassed career earnings of over $395 million as of August 2024. He is expected to receive the biggest rise in earnings, though, over the next few years, becoming second-highest only to LeBron when he reaches an estimated $535 million in earnings by 2030 — and well deserved.

5 James Harden – $363 million

Harden is fifth in active player career earnings, amassing $363 million

Though he may be somewhat past his prime, there is no denying the lethal ability of James Harden . Another player who rose with the powerhouse Thunder during the early 2010s, Harden would earn his payday when he signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets way back in 2012.

In the summer of 2016, Harden signed a four-year, $118.1 million contract extension with the Rockets. After his time with the Brooklyn Nets , he would be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and sign a two-year, $68.6 million deal with them. Finally, just last month, Harden signed a two-year, $70 million contract with the L.A. Clippers , bringing his career earnings to $363 million.

6 Russell Westbrook – $343 million

Westbrook is sixth in active player career earnings, amassing $343 million

Russell Westbrook has been one of the biggest names in the NBA for the past decade, and that is reflected in his career earnings. Another star who came up with the Thunder, Westbrook has bounced around the league a bit, leading to career earnings of $343 million as of August 2024.

Westbrook signed a three-year, $85.7 million contract extension with the Thunder in the summer of 2016. His big payday, however, came the following summer, when he would sign a five-year, $205 million contract extension that would kick in after the 2018-19 season.

At the time, the contract was the largest in NBA history and guaranteed him earnings through the 2022-23 season. After that point, he was bought out and signed a deal with the Clippers. He is still active in the league, and his earnings are only expected to rise over the coming years.

7 Paul George – $333 million

George has earned $333 million and that figure is only expected to grow

Paul George is one of the biggest names in the NBA right now, and for good reason. Initially beginning with the Indiana Pacers , he played with the Thunder and Clippers before landing on the 76ers in a massive contract.

This offseason saw George sign a four-year, $212 million max contract with the 76ers, which is set to severely raise his career earnings. He will go from $333 million in career earnings in August 2024 to an estimated $516 million by 2030, making him the third-highest-paid player in the NBA at that point.

8 Damian Lillard – $315 million

Lillard is eighth in active player career earnings, at $315 million

Though he has become more relevant in recent seasons thanks to his signing with a contender in the Milwaukee Bucks , most of Damian Lillard ’s time has come with the Portland Trail Blazers . Even though he never went deep into the playoffs with the Blazers, that did not stop him from getting paid.

Lillard has gone down as one of the best shooters and most clutch players in the game’s history, and for that, he has gotten paid. He has amassed an estimated $315 million in career earnings as of 2024, and that number is expected to increase to $440 million by 2030 with the Bucks.

9 Kawhi Leonard – $312 million

Leonard is ninth in active player career earnings, at $312 million

Shortly behind Damian Lillard in career earnings is another basketball legend, Kawhi Leonard . Leonard is most prominently remembered for his time with the Toronto Raptors , in which he led the team to their first (and so far only) title in 2019. And for that, he has gotten paid: $312 million, to be exact.

Most of that money, however, came after his time there, as he left the following season by signing a three-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers. He would then sign a max four-year, $176.3 million contract extension with them in the summer of 2021.

10 Al Horford – $282 million

Horford has amassed career earnings of $282 million

One of the more legendary Boston Celtics players of the modern era, Al Horford was a key component of the 2024 championship team. He added an extra charm to the team as, at age 38, he was the oldest active player on the team.

Since he has been in the league for so long, Horford has been able to amass career earnings of over $282 million. His first tenure with the Celtics came in 2016 when he signed a four-year, $113 million contract with them.

He would then sign a four-year, $97 million deal with the 76ers in 2019, before returning to the Celtics in 2021. Horford then signed a two-year, $20 million extension in 2022, which ended up being worth it as he would cement his legacy in Boston with a ring in 2024.