Highlights The modern NFL Draft began in 1963 with one punter selected, and another wasn't selected until 1969.

The Chicago Bears selected University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the earliest a punter has been taken since 2019.

Only one punter in modern draft history has been selected in the first round.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, there's not a lot of value put on punters. Teams assume if they can't get one in the later rounds, there will always be one available as an undrafted free agent.

But sometimes—just sometimes—there's a leg that's good enough to be worth a draft pick. And sometimes even one in the earlier rounds.

After Southern Mississippi punter Jerrell Wilson was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the 17th round of the 1963 NFL Draft, another punter wouldn't be selected until New Mexico State's Roy Gerela was taken by the Houston Oilers in the fourth round of the 1969 NFL Draft.

The modern version of the NFL Draft began in 1963 with 17 rounds, reduced to 12 rounds in 1977 and then went down to its present-day version of seven rounds with the onset of free agency in 1994.

From then, only three drafts have gone without at least one punter drafted—1998, 2011 and 2017.

That tradition continued in 2024, with the Chicago Bears taking Iowa's Tory Taylor in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) after he broke the 85-year-old NCAA single-season record for punting yards. It was the earliest selection made on a punter since 2019, when the San Francisco 49ers spent pick No. 110 on Mitch Wishnowsky, who remains with the team but has yet to make a Pro Bowl.

Taylor had the most punts in the FBS in 2023 and still ranked fourth in average yards per punt, so he has the leg strength to drive the ball and handle a heavy workload.

Only One Punter Has Been Drafted in the 1st Round

There has only been one player with the primary position of punter selected in the first round of the NFL Draft—and he also happens to be the greatest punter of all time.

Highest Drafted Punters in NFL History Player Drafted Year Team Ray Guy R1, 23 Overall 1973 Oakland Raiders Rohn Stark R2, 34 Overall 1982 Indianapolis Colts Johnny Evans R2, 39 Overall 1978 Cleveland Browns Tom Skladany R2, 46 Overall 1977 Detroit Lions Todd Sauerbrun R2, 56 Overall 1995 Chicago Bears Bryan Anger R3, 70 Overall 2012 Jacksonville Jaguars Greg Montgomery R3, 72 Overall 1988 Houston Oilers Craig Colquitt R3, 76 Overall 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers Chris Gardocki R3, 78 Overall 1991 Chicago Bears Marv Bateman R3, 78 Overall 1972 Dallas Cowboys

The Oakland Raiders selected Southern Mississippi's Ray Guy in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft with the 23rd overall pick and Guy went on to play 14 seasons for the franchise. Guy won three Super Bowls, was an eight-time NFL All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team, 75th Anniversary Team, and 100th Anniversary Team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Active NFL punters hold eight of the Top 10 spots in NFL career yards per punt average, led by two-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has averaged 48.2 yards per punt through his first five NFL seasons.

Guy, who died in 2022 at 72 years old, became the first and so far only punter elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He's also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Ray Guy Award is given annually to the nation's best collegiate punter.

No Punter Has Been Drafted in the 2nd Round Since 1995

Four punters have been taken in the second round in modern NFL history

While 11 punters have been drafted in the third round, only four punters have been drafted in the second round, with the last being West Virginia's Todd Sauerbrun, who was taken with the 56th overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 1995.

Florida State's Rohan Stark (1982, Baltimore Colts), North Carolina State's Johnny Evans (1978, Cleveland Browns), and Ohio State's Tom Skladany (1977, Cleveland Browns) were the others.

NFL Career Punt Leaders Punter Years Punts Avg. 1. Jeff Feagles 1998-2009 1,713 41.6 2. Andy Lee 2004-2022 1,466 46.7 3. Shane Lechler 2000-2017 1,444 47.6 4. Sean Landeta 1985-2005 1,401 43.3 5. Brad Maynard 1997-2011 1,339 41.8

The 1976 and 1978 drafts share the record for the most punters drafted in a single year with eight each, followed by 1979, when six punters were taken.

The punter on the NFL All-Pro First-Team over the last three years was an undrafted player—Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole in 2021 and 2023 and Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend in 2020.

