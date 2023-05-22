A group of YouTubers successfully broke the world record for the highest-ever recorded basketball shot.

Known as 'Dude Perfect', the group is made up of five best friends, who regularly attempt to complete elaborate trick shots.

Members include Tyler "Beard" Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett "Purple Hoser" Hilbert and Cody "Tall Guy" Jones.

All five are former college roommates at Texas A&M University.

The channel, which boasts more than 59 million subscribers, is one of the most popular on the whole of YouTube and, judging by their videos, it's easy to see why.

Dude Perfect record highest ever basketball shot

For their latest video, the group travelled to Las Vegas to try and break the record for the highest-ever basketball shot.

It's not the first time Dude Perfect has attempted a challenge of this nature. In fact, they actually broke the same record 12 years ago at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

But their previous record had since been smashed and so Dude Perfect plotted to win it back.

After some time planning, they settled on their location – the Strat Tower in Vegas.

Home to a hotel and casino, the Strat includes a 1, 149-foot observation tower – the tallest in the United States.

In the video, a former Nasa engineer states that: "Scientifically, this is basically impossible."

Yet, after three days of failed attempts, the group finally managed to complete the shot in their final hour of trying.

Their reactions afterwards said it all.

Check out their insane attempt below:

VIDEO: Dude Perfect record highest ever basketball shot

Fans react to Dude Perfect's insane shot

"What are the chances? How many trials? This is mind-blowing," stressed one fan.

Another wrote: "How's this even possible?"

A third added: "This is insane."

Dude Perfect's other world records

While this remarkable shot was no doubt impressive, it's not the only world record the group has broken.

In their 2016 video, "World Record Edition," the five friends broke multiple world records, including the longest blindfolded basketball shot and the longest sitting basketball shot.

In 2018, Dude Perfect also broke the record for longest barefoot Lego walk and longest pea blow, while filming for their show "Overtime."

In total, the group currently holds 14 Guinness World Records.