Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns scored a career-high 62 points in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Wilt Chamberlain owns the record of having the highest-scoring performance in a loss, when he scored 78 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 8, 1961.

There have been 20 instances in NBA history of players scoring 60+ points in a loss, half of them by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Charlotte Hornets played spoiler on what should have been Karl-Anthony Towns' night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star popped off for a career-high 62 points, but unfortunately, it wound up coming in a 128-125 loss to the lowly Hornets, who at one point in the game trailed by 18 points as a result of Towns' scorching hand.

Towns was a man possessed in the first half. He scored 44 points through the first two quarters, where he went 14-of-17 from the field and knocked down eight of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves outscored the Hornets 38-28 in the third quarter, where Towns added another 14 more to his point total.

And then, the meltdown happened. As hot as he was through the first three periods, KAT went ice-cold in the fourth, where he went just 2-of-10 from the field. The Timberwolves force-fed the big man too much. Towns obliged and forced a ton of tough shots in the period, and this disrupted the flow of the game, which led to their downfall.

For those wondering, however, Towns' performance isn't an isolated case. There have been numerous 60-plus point nights in NBA history that wound up getting wasted on the win-loss column. In fact, this has happened 20 times in the history of the NBA. Half of them came from Wilt Chamberlain.

Top 10 Highest Scoring Performances in a Loss Player Points Date (vs. Team) Final Score Wilt Chamberlain 78 Dec. 8, 1961 (vs. Los Angeles Lakers) 151-147 David Thompson 73 Apr. 9, 1978 (vs. Detroit Pistons) 139-137 Wilt Chamberlain 72 Nov. 3, 1962 (vs. Los Angeles Lakers) 127-115 Wilt Chamberlain 70 Mar. 10, 1963 (vs. Syracuse Nationals) 163-148 Devin Booker 70 Mar. 24, 2017 (vs. Boston Celtics) 130-120 Wilt Chamberlain 67 Feb. 17, 1962 (vs. St. Louis Hawks) 128-121 Wilt Chamberlain 67 Feb. 25, 1962 (vs. New York Knicks) 149-135 Wilt Chamberlain 67 Jan. 11, 1963 (vs. Los Angeles Lakers) 134-129 Wilt Chamberlain 65 Feb. 13, 1962 (vs. Cincinnati Royals) 152-132 Michael Jordan 64 Jan. 16, 1993 (vs. Orlando Magic) 128-124

In light of Towns' 62-point effort, GIVE ME SPORT takes a look at the five highest NBA scoring performances that came in a loss.

5 5. Wilt Chamberlain – 67 points

Wilt had three such games within a year's span

It should come as no shock that Wilt Chamberlain tips off the top-five highest scoring performances ever in a losing effort. In fact, he did it thrice in his career, and two of them came within a week's span during Chamberlain's insane 1961-62 campaign.

The first happened on Feb. 17, 1962, when Chamberlain's Philadelphia Warriors fell to the Syracuse Nationals. The next came eight days later when Philadelphia lost to the New York Knicks.

What should have been the No. 6 spot on this list was also set by Chamberlain just less than two weeks before this stretch, when he scored 65 points in a 20-point loss to the Cincinnati Royals on the eve of Valentine's Day in 1962.

The third instance where Chamberlain dropped 67 points in a loss happened nearly a year later, on Jan. 11, 1963 during the 1962-63 season.

4 4. Devin Booker and Wilt Chamberlain – 70 points

Only Joel Embiid's 70-point performance Monday came in a win

There have only been three instances where a player has scored exactly 70 points in a game. One of them happened Monday night when reigning MVP Joel Embiid erupted for 70 points on 24-of-41 shooting to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The other two instances, meanwhile, both wound up in defeat. One of them was set by a 20-year-old Devin Booker, and the other by (of course) Wilt Chamberlain.

On Mar. 24, 2017, Booker became the youngest player ever to score at least 60 points in a single game when he poured in 70 points during a 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Phoenix Suns star shot 21-of-40 from the field and made 24 of his 26 attempts from the freethrow line.

Devin Booker's Career Night Points 70 Rebounds 8 Assists 6 Field Goals 21-40 (52.5%) Free throws 24-26 (92.6%)

The league celebrated Booker's big night by posting an Instagram photo of the Suns guard posing with his teammates while holding up a piece of paper with the number "70" written on it. Then-Celtics forward Jae Crowder, who ironically wound up becoming teammates with Booker on the Suns four years later, clowned the picture by commenting, "NEVER SEEN SO MANY GUYS HAPPY AFTER AN 'L."

Booker, of course, did not let this slide. "You can't guard me," he responded back.

As for Chamberlain, he didn't experience the same kind of online banter that Booker did when he dropped 70 points. Chamberlain's came in a 163-148 loss to the Nationals on Mar. 10, 1963.

3 3. Wilt Chamberlain – 72 points

Chamberlain scored 72 points in a loss to the Lakers

Again? Whoever saw the headline of this piece probably expected to see Wilt Chamberlain's name littered all over this list.

This performance came against the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly a year after he dropped the then-second-highest scoring game of all time. Chamberlain and the Warriors did change homes, as they moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco during the 1962 offseason. Nonetheless, just like the year before, the result was the same — a loss.

Wilt Chamberlain 1962-63 season Category Stats Points 44.8 Rebounds 24.3 Assists 3.4 Field Goal % 52.8%

Chamberlain scored 72 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. He made 29 of his 48 shot attempts and also connected on 14 of his 18 tries from the freethrow line.

This time around, however, it was Jerry West who led the Lakers to the 127-115 win. West scored 49 points on 21-of-35 shooting, while Elgin Baylor added 30 points and 18 boards.

Chamberlain wound up scoring 73 points nearly two weeks later, though now it came in a winning effort over the New York Knicks.

2 2. David Thompson – 73 points

Thompson still wound up losing the scoring title

The 1978-79 season featured a heated race for the scoring title between David Thompson of the Denver Nuggets and George "The Iceman" Gervin of the San Antonio Spurs. The race came down to the last day of the regular season, with 14 points separating Thompson and Gervin at the top of the scoring leaderboard.

The Nuggets and Spurs didn't have motivation to win their final assignments as both had already locked up their spots in the postseason. But with Thompson and Gervin's competitive juices flowing and the scoring title on the line, both decided to go for it and have a scoring battle for the ages on the final day of the regular season.

1977-78 Superstar Comparison Category David Thompson George Gervin Points 27.15 27.22 Rebounds 4.9 5.1 Assists 4.5 3.7 Field Goal % 52.1% 53.6%

Thompson, himself, was determined from the tip off. As he detailed in his book Skywalker, Thompson made his first eight shots from the field. He wound up scoring a record 32 points in the first quarter, which has since been broken by Kevin Love when he scored 34 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He also made 13 field goals in the opening frame, which is the most ever in a quarter, a record he still holds to this day with Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

David Thompson finished the game with 73 points. Though, the Nuggets came up short in the end, losing to the Detroit Pistons by two points.

Thompson's record-setting game meant that Gervin needed 58 points to get the crown. The Spurs legend had 53 by half time and ended up scoring 63 points to snatch the scoring title from Thompson, who had the distinction for about seven hours.

Though Thompson came up short in his pursuit for the season-long record, he did get into the record books as having then-the third-highest scoring game ever and then-the most ever by a guard until, of course, Kobe Bryant dropped 81.

1 1. Wilt Chamberlain – 78 points

Wilt Chamberlain was unstoppable during the 1961-62 season

That's right. The third-highest scoring game in NBA history came in a loss. On Dec. 8, 1961, about three months before setting the 100-point record that continues to stand the test of time, Chamberlain set the mark for the highest-individual scoring game ever with 78 points in a 151-147 triple-overtime defeat to the Lakers.

Wilt Chamberlain Stats 1961-62 Season Category Stat Points 50.4 Rebounds 25.7 Assists 2.4 Field Goal % 50.6%

The then-Philadelphia Warriors superstar shot a whopping 31-of-62 from the field, made 16 of his 31 attempts from the freethrow line, and grabbed 43 rebounds in the losing effort. Chamberlain's performance broke the previous NBA single-game scoring record of 71 points set by Elgin Baylor on Nov. 15, 1960. However, Baylor wound up having the last laugh as his 63-point, 27-rebound monster double-double was enough to spoil Chamberlain's big night.

Chamberlian wound up averaging 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds that same season. Despite those numbers, he lost the 1961-62 MVP award to Bill Russell of the Celtics. To add more salt to the wound, Chamberlain also lost to Russell and the Celtics in the playoffs, who defeated Philadelphia in a grueling seven-game series in the Eastern Division Finals.