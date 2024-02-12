Highlights Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers earned over £48.2 million in 2023, largely through his salary/winnings and endorsement deals with Fanatics, Nike, Rawlings, and Topps.

Lewis Hamilton, despite a challenging campaign in Formula 1, made £49.3 million last year, with a significant portion coming from his salary and endorsements with IWC, Tommy Hilfiger, Bose, Electronic Arts, Mercedes-Benz, INEOS, and Puma.

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City star, earned £50 million in 2023, thanks to his salary/winnings and a lucrative boot deal with Nike worth £20 million over at least 10 years.

There were many big moves and contracts signed in 2023. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Middle East in 2022, many players, including former club team-mate Karim Benzema and Neymar followed the Portuguese star to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi's move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami was another topic which took the world of sport by storm last year.

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf shocked many in the sport after his switch will see him roughly earn around $500million (£400m). Unsurprisingly, PSG star Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest names in football and continues to earn several bumper paydays.

While 2023 wasn't short of many dramatic moments in the sporting world, Sportico have compiled a list of all the top athletes who have earned the most last year. With many expecting the likes of Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar to feature, who else makes the top 20?

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World in 2023 Player Sport Team Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total Cristiano Ronaldo Football Al-Nassr £170m £48m £218m Jon Rahm Golf N/A £143.3m £17.8m £161m Lionel Messi Football Inter Miami £51.5m £51.5m £103m LeBron James Basketball Los Angeles Lakers £36.5m £63.3m £99.8m Kylian Mbappe Football PSG £79.1m £20.1m £99.2m Neymar Football Al-Hilal £68m £28m £96m Stephen Curry Basketball Golden State Warriors £38.7m £39.8m £78.5m Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball Milwaukee Bucks £34.4m £35.8m £70.2m Kevin Durant Basketball Phoenix Suns £35.5m £33.5m £69m Patrick Mahomes American Football Kansas City Chiefs £49.6m £17.3m £66.9m Lamar Jackson American Football Baltimore Ravens £63.3m £3.2m £66.5m Karim Benzema Football Al-Ittihad £55.4m £5.6m £61m Rory McIlroy Golf N/A £29.6m £31.4m £61m Tiger Woods Golf N/A £9.6m £51.4m £61m Max Verstappen Formula One Red Bull Racing £55.4m £4.1m £59.5m Shohei Ohtani Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers £23.7m £31.9m £55.6m Canelo Alvarez Boxing N/A £47.5m £4.9m £52.4m Erling Haaland Football Manchester City £35.6m £14.4m £50m Lewis Hamilton Formula One Mercedes £39.5m £9.7m £49.2m Max Scherzer Baseball Texas Rangers £46.5m £1.7m £48.2m

20 Max Scherzer

£48.2million

Texas Rangers star Max Scherzer is one of two baseball stars who feature on the top 20 list. At the age of 39, Scherzer would go on to play a role in the Rangers' World Series win last year, in what was their first title in the history of the franchise. Therefore, it's no shock to see why he was such a high earner in 2023.

Pocketing just over £48.2million according to Sportico, more than £46m of the final figure came via his salary/winnings. Taking home over a million from endorsements, his lucrative deals include the likes of Fanatics, Nike, Rawlings and Topps, according to Sportskeeda.

19 Lewis Hamilton

£49.3million

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest names in sport on the planet. However, it's fair to say the Brit endured a tough campaign by his standards last year. Hamilton finished third in the Drivers' Championship, 341 points behind eventual winner Max Verstappen and failed to win a single race.

Huge news emerged from the world of Formula 1 back in February 2024 with Hamilton set to join Ferrari for the 2025 season. While he still has one more year left at Mercedes, the Englishman will be hoping for a similar payday to the one he received in 2023. A whopping £39.5m of his £49.3m came through his salary, while £9.7m came from endorsements. He has lucrative deals with the likes of IWC, Tommy Hilfiger, Bose, Electronic Arts, Mercedes-Benz, INEOS and Puma.

18 Erling Haaland

£50million

Manchester City star Erling Haaland continues to establish himself as one of the biggest names in world football and has been a breath of fresh air for City fans since moving to the club back in 2022. After playing a starring role in helping City win yet another Premier League and the Champions League for the first time in their history, it's no surprise to see the forward included in the top 20.

The forward, who earns £375,000-per-week, took home just over £35m in 2023 from salary/winnings, while he also pocketed £14.4m from endorsements. Last year, he signed the biggest boot deal in the history of football with Nike, worth £20m over at least 10 years, according to The Sun.

17 Canelo Alvarez

£52.4million

Canelo Alvarez will go down as one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport once he does eventually decide to hang up the gloves. The Mexican star enjoyed a successful 2023, defeating John Ryder via unanimous decision in May and Jermell Charlo four months later to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Following his two wins, the 33-year-old took home £52.4m in 2023, with more than £47m coming through his salary/winnings, according to Sportico. He has a lucrative partnership with Hennessy and owns a taco restaurant in his native Mexico. 'Saul' also has his own clothing line, partnered with a fintech firm. A big hero in his native Mexico, Alvarez took home just under £5m from endorsements in 2023.

16 Shohei Ohtani

£55.6million

Baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani is considered as of the best players to ever have played the game. Back in December 2023, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in the biggest deal in the sport's history. The £558m contract is the largest ever in the MLB and makes the Japanese star one of the world's highest-earning athletes.

While most baseball players specialise in either batting or pitching, Ohtani is equally skilled at both disciplines. Last year, he won the American League MVP, despite his season being cut short by injuries. He led his country to a famous victory over the US in March 2023 in what was their first ever win over the Americans in the final of the World Baseball Classic championship. With over £31m of his £55.6m coming through endorsements, Ohtani has deals with the likes of New Balance, Fanatics and Topps.

15 Max Verstappen

£59.5million

Red Bull Racing star Verstappen is arguably the biggest name in the world of Formula One at the minute. Last year saw Verstappen put in one of the most dominant performances in the history of F1, winning 19 times and securing yet another championship title.

Following his jaw-dropping campaign with the F1 giants, Verstappen earned £55.4m from salary/winnings in 2023, as well as £4.1m from endorsement deals. His endorsement deals include the likes of Heineken and EA Sports. At the age of 26, it wouldn't be surprising to see the youngster sign any more lucrative deals as he is without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest names in sport.

14 Tiger Woods

£61million

Tiger Woods will unquestionably go down as the biggest star in the history of golf when he does decide to call it quits. Woods is the first golfing legend to feature in the top 20. As of 2023, Forbes estimates Woods' fortune to be £1.1bn. According to Forbes, the American has earned roughly £1.4bn during his pro golf career, including a PGA Tour-record £95m in prize money.

While most of his 2023 was affected by injuries, Woods still managed to take home £9.6m in salary/winnings that year. However, most of his success came from endorsements, pocketing £51.4m. His deals include Monster Energy, MusclePharm, Fuse Science, Rolex, Bridgestone, 2K Sports, Hero Motocorp, and Upper Deck.

13 Rory McIlroy

£61million

The second golf player to feature on the list is none other than Rory McIlroy, which certainly won't come as a surprise to many sports fans. McIlroy enjoyed a successful year on the course, capturing the Genesis Scottish Open and the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai title, as well as playing a starring role in Team Europe's win against the USA at the Ryder Cup.

Following his brilliant year, the Northern Irishman took home over £29m from salary/winnings, while pocketing over £31m from endorsements. McIlroy is one of the PGA Tour's most marketable players. His main sponsors are Nike, Omega and TaylorMade.

12 Karim Benzema

£61million

Karim Benzema secured one of the biggest moves of his career financially in 2023, moving to Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, it hasn't paid off. In February 2024, he was left out of the squad after he 'stormed out' of training. Despite issues on the field for his new club, Benzema has still managed to earn £61m in 2023.

£55.4m of his £61m came through his salary/winnings, according to Sportico. While the forward only pocketed £5.6m from endorsements, it may seem low to many, but it's fair to say that it's still quite impressive given how big of a name he is in the world of football.

11 Lamar Jackson

£66.5million

Just missing out on the top 10 is none other than Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. However, to take home £66.5m in 2023 is still quite an impressive achievement. The Ravens suffered heartache in the 2023/2024 campaign, losing to City Chiefs in the NFL Conference Championships, just missing out on a place in the Super Bowl.

Back in May 2023, the star quarterback agreed to a five-year, £205.7m contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He has also picked up several lucrative sponsorships over the course of his career so far, including Nike, Dunkin' Donuts, Visa, T-Mobile, Lyft, Cheerios, BodyArmor SuperDrink and Monster Energy.

10 Patrick Mahomes

£66.9million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the only player in the NFL to feature in the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023, according to Sportico. Still only 28 years of age, the quarterback won his second Super Bowl and second league MVP award last year – once again highlighting his superstar status in the NFL.

While most of his £66.9m came through his salary/winnings, Mahomes still pocketed over £17m from endorsement deals in 2023. The American has built an impressive lineup of endorsements including Adidas, State Farm, Subway, Hy-Vee, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, and DirectTV.

9 Kevin Durant

£69million

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the first big basketball player to feature on the list, and most notably in the top 10. The 13-time All-Star is one of the biggest names in the sport of basketball and took home a whopping £69m last year and continues to establish himself as one of the biggest names in sport across the globe.

With over £35m coming through salary/winnings last year, Durant also had some success on the endorsement front. Last year, Durant and Nike agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining both Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

8 Giannis Antetokounmpo

£70.2million

Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet another star in the world of basketball who features on the list. The Milwaukee Bucks star enjoyed a great 2023 from a financial standpoint after agreeing on a three-year £147m contract extension back in October, as per ESPN. The new extension allows the player to feature for the 2027/2028 season for the NBA giants.

Last year also proved to be a successful year in terms of endorsements, pocketing nearly £36m, according to Sportico. The Greece-born players has several sponsorships with the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Come Ready Foods LLC and Gr. Sarantis S.A.

7 Stephen Curry

£78.5million

Another basketball star, and featuring comfortably in the top 10, Stephen Curry is highly regarded as one of the greatest players to step foot on the court. The 35-year-old is a four-time NBA champion and has been awarded the Most Valuable Player on two occasions during his glittering career so far.

Given how big of a global star he is, it's not wonder the see Curry in the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023. His endorsements include a signature brand with Under Armour as well as deals with brands including Chase, Nissan, Sony, JP Morgan and Rakuten, per Sportskeeda. The American picked up over £39m from his endorsement deals in what was a successful 2023 for the Golden State Warriors starlet.

6 Neymar

£96million

Brazil icon Neymar, just missed out on the top five, despite his major move to the Middle East last year. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Brazilian superstar has a net worth of £199m, which equates to $250m. His move to Al-Hilal saw the winger become one of the highest-paid stars in the sport of football.

Taking home £96m in 2023, Neymar has several sponsorship deals, including with Puma. He joined the team in September 2020 and the boot deal is reportedly worth £23 million per year. This is far more impressive than his previous contract, which saw him earn £11m a year with Nike over an 11-year partnership. Alongside this, Neymar also has sponsorship deals with Red Bull.

5 Kylian Mbappe

£99.2million

Mbappe managed to sneak into the top five of Sportico's list as one of the highest-paid athletes last year. Ever since the Frenchman burst onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco, he has been one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet. As per celebritynetworth.com, the French winger currently has a net worth of $180m (around £141m). However, Forbes suggests it's a little lower than this, and is actually closer to $120m (£94m).

As per Forbes, via beIN Sports, Nike, Oakley, Dior and Hublot are amongst the major brands to be associated with the French youngster. Such deals are said to bring in an annual sum of $18m (£14.3m) for him. That he's been with Nike since 2006, shows for just how long he's been considered an exciting talent. Despite only picking up just over £20m in endorsements last year, his salary/winnings in 2023 have seen the star pocket a hefty £99.2m in total.

4 LeBron James

£99.8million

James is without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest athletes in the world right now. The Los Angeles Lakers sensation is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, with Forbes estimating his net worth at over £1bn in June 2022. The four-time NBA champion is considered one of the best players in the history of the sport.

While James picked up a cushty salary in 2023, it was his endorsement deals that he appeared to earn more of last year, with the basketball star pocketing £63.3m. His endorsement portfolio includes AT&T, Beats, Crypto.com, GMC and PepsiCo. Therefore, it is no shock to see the 39-year-old on the list as one of the highest-paid athletes.

3 Lionel Messi

£103million

Argentina forward Lionel Messi was always going to feature in the top five given how his 2023 panned out. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Messi has a net worth of around $600 Million, making him not only one of the richest footballers in the world. While the figure was last updated in March 2023, it no doubt proceeded following his major move to the MLS.

It is expected that the Argentine superstar will earn $54 million per year while representing Inter Miami, and this could even add to his net worth. It was revealed in March 2022 (via Forbes) that Messi had signed an endorsement deal with fan engagement app Socios, which was expected to pay him nearly £20m annually. After receiving £103m last year, according to Sportico, one of the greatest footballers of all time continues to get richer despite heading towards the back end of his career.

2 Jon Rahm

£161million

Last year saw one of the biggest shocks in the history of golf. Masters champion Rahm finalised terms on a move to LIV, where the Spaniard will net just over £400m, in what was a huge blow for the PGA Tour. Speaking on Fox News about the decision, Rahm said:

“Every decision I feel like we make in life, there will be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn’t. ''I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family. Everybody I’ve been able to talk to has been really supportive of me, so I’m very comfortable with my decision.”

Therefore, it is no surprise to see the golf star feature at number two on the list, according to Sportico. After winning the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in April, Rahm pocketed £2.6m for the win. Last year also saw the 29-year-old play a starring role in Luke Donald's 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He also enjoyed a lot of success with endorsement deals last year and currently has partnerships with the likes of Rolex, Vista Jet, Silverleaf Club, and Blue Yonder.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

£218million

Unsurprisingly, according to Sportico, Al-Nassr star Ronaldo tops the list in terms of the highest-paid athlete in 2023. Despite being in the latter stage of his football career, the Portuguese sensation's worth continues to grow. After joining the Saudi side in 2022, the forward is currently on big money and has an estimated net worth of £500m, according to talkSPORT.

Being one of football’s best-ever players comes with a great number of sponsorships and endorsement deals, which include the likes of Armani, TAG Heuer, Kickoff, Herbalife, Livescore, Clear, Binance, PokerStars and Castrol over the years - and he will continue to have sponsorship deals arrive in his box post-retirement.