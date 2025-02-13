Money made in sport reaches insane amounts each year, and 2024 was no different as the world's highest-paid athletes has recently been revealed by Sportico.

The list is, unsurprisingly, dominated by athletes from sports such as football, basketball, American football, boxing, and golf, reaching highs of over $100m from endorsements, salaries, and prize money. It was, however, football that dominated the top 10, with five of its athletes taking home the biggest wage packet overall.

Although Sportico released the top 100, we are going to be focusing on the top 10 mainly, but below you can see the athletes that just missed out on the top 10, finishing in 20th down to 11th.

20 highest-paid athletes in the world (20-11) Rank Athlete Sport Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total 20. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Boxing $65m $8m $73m 19. Patrick Mahomes NFL $46.1m $27m $73.1m 18. Max Verstappen Formula 1 $70m $6m $76m 17. Rory McIlroy Golf $34.8m $45m $79.8m 16. Jordan Love NFL $79.1m $2.5m $81.6m 15. Jared Goff NFL $80.8m $5m $85.8m 14. Kevin Durant NBA $48.1m $45m $93.1m 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA $47.8m $50m $97.8m 12. Dak Prescott NFL $86.4m $14m $100.4m 11. Scottie Scheffler Golf $76.3m $28m $104.3m

10 Jon Rahm

Golf - $105.8m

Jon Rahm is a Spanish professional golfer from the Basque Country. Some of his biggest achievements to date came back in 2021, when he became the first Spaniard to win the US Open, and in 2023, when he took home first place in The Masters. Rahm's total for 2024 comes in at $105.8, with $85.8m coming from salary and winnings, so not a bad year for him and his bank balance. The other $20m was earned via endorsements.

9 Kylian Mbappe

French forward Mbappe slots in at ninth with earnings of $110m for the year. The French captain is currently playing in La Liga for Real Madrid, netting 16 goals from 21 games so far this season. The Madrid striker has previously been named one of the best players of a generation and with endorsements of $20m for the year, it definitely shines a light on the player's popularity. He also takes home a cool $85m from his salary.

8 Karim Benzema

Another Frenchman has entered the chat with Karim Benzema slotting in at eighth. Currently playing for AI-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League as the team's forward, he has also taken on the captain's armband, playing 16 games so far this season and scoring 14 goals. Benzema took home $116m last year and continues to showcase the goldmine of the Saudi League. A staggering $108m of his total earnings came from his salary alone.

7 Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing - $122m

Usyk is a boxing legend, and in 2024, he cemented his name as an icon of the sport. The 38-year-old won both fights against Tyson Fury via the judges' scorecards, winning the first fight to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the first since Lennox Lewis. He then backed that up by beating the Brit once again in the rematch, sending the Gypsy King into an apparent retirement. Interestingly enough, only $2m of the Ukrainian's earnings came via endorsements.

6 Neymar

Neymar has been making top coin for many years, so it’s no surprise to see him included in this list, even after an ACL injury while signed to Saudi team Al-Hilal in 2023, which put him on the sidelines for most of the season. Most recently, the Brazilian returned to his boyhood club, Santos, after nearly 12 years away, signalling that perhaps the end of his career is in sight. His total earnings for 2024 was a whopping $133m, with $108m of that coming via salary.

5 LeBron James

Basketball - $133.2m

Even if you don't follow basketball, you will have heard of LeBron James. He’s one of the most talked about athletes of his generation and has a presence on and off the court. Currently playing for the LA Lakers and hailed 'King James', he is often ranked as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The US national team player and three-time Olympic gold medallist raked in $133.2m in 2024; not a bad wage for putting a ball through a hoop. What's interesting to note, however, is that LeBron made more money through endorsements ($85m) than he did through his salary ($48.2m).

4 Lionel Messi

The GOAT has found his place in fourth place. The man that needs no introduction to football fans around the world took home $135m last year. If you've been living under a rock and haven't heard of Messi, then here are just a few career achievements to make note of. He's won 45 team trophies, including winning the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina. He also holds the record for the most goals scored for a single club (Barcelona), netting 672 for the club, earning his GOAT status. Now plying his trade in the States with Inter Miami, the Argentinian took home a rather cool $135m, with $60m of that being his salary, and the remaining $75m coming through endorsements.

3 Tyson Fury

Boxing - $147m

Although his 2024 saw a couple of huge losses in the ring, it certainly didn’t affect the payroll for Tyson Fury, with an eye-watering $147m being paid out to the Gypsy King last year. His two fights were against fellow top 10 earner Usyk, and although he lost out on both occasions via the judges' scorecards, his earning ability didn't. Fury has since announced his retirement from the sport, so it will give him time to spend his fortune. Despite pocketing a hefty salary last year, the Brit only made $7m in endorsements, which is only higher than Usyk in the top 10.

2 Stephen Curry

Basketball - $153.8m

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry comes in at runner-up, earning a massive $153.8m for 2024. Interestingly enough, £100m of that came just from endorsements, which highlights the monster money-making machine basketball is in the US and the world. Curry is a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP. Despite being second in this list for highest-paid athletes in the world right now, he's still a long, long, long way behind the athlete in top spot...