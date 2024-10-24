From Gary Lineker to Gabby Logan to Mark Chapman, the United Kingdom have all manner of pundits with different specialties, transforming football from a game into a spectacle full to the brim with detailed analysis and minute-by-minute coverage.

Mainly dominated by BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the football scene in the UK is booming – and is set to reach an ultimate high thanks to advancements in technology and knowledge with punditry at the very forefront of said developments.

Amazon Prime and CBS Sports are also regular fixtures in the football sphere - but what are pundits, especially compared to those on the pitch, paid? Per figures from Sportcasting, via SPORTbible, here’s a deep dive into the salaries of the top 9 highest-earning pundits in the UK.

Top 9 Highest-Earning Pundits In the UK Rank Pundit Earnings 1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000 - £1,354,999 2. Gary Neville £1,100,000 3. Jamie Carragher £1,000,000 4. Alan Shearer £380,000 - £384,999 5. Mark Chapman £260,000 - £264,999 6. Alex Scott £220,000 - £224,999 7. Gabby Logan £210,000 8. Micah Richards £205,000 9. Chris Sutton £190,000 - £194,999

1 Gary Lineker

Annual salary: £1,350,000 - £1,354,999

Once a cultured centre forward plying his trade for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Barcelona, Lineker turned his hand to punditry once hanging up the boots – and is now the highest-earning pundit in the UK with an annual salary being between £1,350,000 - £1,354,999 in the reporting period of 2023-2024.

At the helm of Match of the Day for 25 years now, the former striker’s popularity has risen tenfold since switching to TV as he also delivers FA Cup coverage as a presenter and is often seen at the Sports Personality of the Year awards in some role or another. On the odd occasion, thanks to his links with Blaugrana, he also shows his face on LaLiga TV.

2 Gary Neville

Annual salary: £1,100,000

Since hanging up his boots, Gary Neville has become busier than ever. A serial winner-turned-businessman, the ex-Manchester United right-back fronts all manner of companies, all while keeping his punditry career intact. In fact, he earns more than his partner in crime, Carragher, by pocketing £1,100,000 a year for his exploits.

While overseeing The Overlap YouTube channel – which began in 2022 – the Manc, one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, has worked with ITV to provide Euro 2024 coverage. Working for the likes of beIN Sports is also on his CV, while – during the 2024/25 campaign – he will make the occasional appearance on the NBC Station across the pond in the United States.

3 Jamie Carragher

Annual salary: £1,000,000

One half of the UK punditry world’s most famous duo, Jamie Carragher enjoyed a brilliant career at the top of English football – winning the Champions League with Liverpool in the 2004/05 campaign. His expertise and know-how of elite level football has, therefore, seen him transform into one of the best around in the game.

As such, he’s paid a handsome £1,000,000 per year from his work with Sky Sports and CBS Sports. Whether it’s giving a well-informed analysis of the game’s moments or enjoying a laugh on the latter, the ex-Reds defender is one of the most revered pundits on the scene, while he is also a columnist for The Telegraph.

4 Alan Shearer

Annual salary: £380,000 - £384,999