Highlights With Jason Kelce retired, the Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow is now the highest-paid center in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans paid Lloyd Cushenberry $50 million to come in and protect Will Levis.

Ryan Kelly is entering the final season of the $50 million deal he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL is a league of stars and playmakers, with positions such as quarterback and wide receiver typically dominating headlines. Even on the offensive line, both tackle positions take priority over the interior.

From a contractual standpoint, the center is considered the least valuable position on the offensive line, largely because they often have help and are limited in their true one-on-one assignments.

Nevertheless, center play is important.

For starters, they are often tasked with diagnosing the defense pre-snap and setting protection. Additionally, centers are in charge of snapping the ball, and while this may feel insignificant, a misfire can throw off the rhythm of the play and even result in a fumble.

A center’s impact, though often subtle, is more pronounced than one might think. Here's a look at the 10 highest-paid centers in the NFL today based on the average annual value (AAV) of their latest contracts.

1 Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions: $13.5 million AAV

Ragnow has been a staple of Detroit’s line

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Ragnow’s placing on this list should come as no surprise, as he’s been one of the best centers in the league for several years now. He would be No. 2 on the list, but with Jason Kelce retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles, he bumped up to the top spot.

The Arkansas alum signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Detroit Lions in 2021 and has continued playing at a high level throughout his contract. The 28-year-old has three more seasons on his deal before entering free agency after the 2026 season.

Ragnow's play on the field is valuable enough, but his leadership and experience with the franchise make him a truly indispensable part of Ben Johnson's operation.

2 Lloyd Cushenberry, Tennessee Titans: $12.5 million AAV

Cushenberry was a premier free agent this offseason

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round selection of the Denver Broncos in 2020, Lloyd Cushenberry was widely considered the best center to hit free agency this offseason, and he used that to his advantage, signing a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans worth up to $50 million with $30 million guaranteed.

The Titans made the offensive line a point of emphasis during the offseason and are hoping the acquisition of Cushenberry helps protect second-year quarterback Will Levis from opposing defenses.

3 Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts: $12.5 million AAV

Kelly is going into his final year under contract

Robert Scheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Kelly is set to enter the final year of a four-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. The contract featured no signing bonus but included $30 million guaranteed.

Although he’s on the wrong side of 30, Kelly has been one of the best centers in football throughout his deal, earning a Pro Bowl selection in three of the last four seasons, making another contract with the Colts entirely possible.

4 Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints: $12 million AAV

McCoy is a leader on New Orleans’ offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy comes in fourth on the list with an AAV of $12 million from the five-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022.

Like most Saints deals, McCoy’s contract is backloaded. He carries a cap hit of just over $6.5 million this season before ballooning to over $15 million for each of the final three years. McCoy is slated to enter free agency after the 2027 season, when he'll be 30.

5 Tyler Biadasz, Washington Commanders: $9.75 million AAV

Biadasz joined the Commanders in free agency

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz left America's Team this offseason to sign with the rival Washington Commanders, inking a three-year, $29.25 million deal with $20.7 million guaranteed.

With No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels joining the squad as the team's quarterback of the future, offensive line play will be essential, and Biadasz has proven to be a reliable starter, not allowing a single sack in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

6 Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers: $8.75 million AAV

Corbett is expected to move to center this season

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Austin Corbett is going into the final season of the three-year, $26.25 million contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, which included $19.6 million in guarantees.

Corbett has been a guard for the entirety of his professional career, but he's making the move to center this season due to newcomers Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Corbett only played four games last season and will need to prove he fits well with Bryce Young and the rest of the revamped Carolina offense.

7 Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders: $8 million AAV

James has been a solid center for Las Vegas

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Signed by the then-Oakland Raiders after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2019, Andre James inked a three-year extension with Las Vegas this offseason worth $24 million, $15.66 million being guaranteed.

The deal runs through the 2026 season and features an out after the 2025 season that would leave the Raiders with a very manageable $1.72 million in dead cap. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, James has been a solid blocker and had arguably the best season of his career in 2023.

8 Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills: $7.45 million AAV

After years as a guard, McGovern will be making the move to center

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Connor McGovern joined the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2023 season on a three-year, $22.35 million deal with $11 million guaranteed. After an up-and-down campaign at guard, the position he's played most since joining the league, he's expected to move to center for this upcoming season.

While the Penn State product has some experience at the position, he’s never logged more than 100 snaps at center in a given year, making his 2024 performance difficult to project.

9 Aaron Brewer: $7 million AAV

Brewer will look to add a jolt to Miami's run game

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Brewer left the Tennessee Titans for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, signing a three-year deal worth $21 million with around $10.215 million guaranteed. His base salary for this upcoming season is a modest $1.13 million and will jump to nearly $6.5 million in the final two years.

The biggest question regarding Brewer’s game is his pass blocking. He is one of the better run-blocking centers in the league but has been known to surrender pressures on passing downs, which could be problematic given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.

10 Ted Karras, Cincinnati Bengals: $6.8 million AAV

Karras recently signed a one-year extension to remain in Cincy through the 2025 season

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Set to play the final season of the three-year, $18 million contract he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, Ted Karras inked a one-year extension worth $6.8 million on June 13 that will keep him in Cincy through the 2025 campaign.

Karras, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, has become a fan favorite with the Bengals and has been an offensive captain in each of his two seasons with the team.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.