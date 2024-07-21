Highlights Manchester United's Leny Yoro has been made the 11th highest-paid central defender in the Premier League.

Some of the best defenders in world football, including Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk, are among the top earners for their positions.

Lloyd Kelly narrowly makes it into the top 10 ahead of Yoro after being handed a lucrative deal by Newcastle United.

The Premier League is full of incredibly talented defenders. Some of the best protectors of the goal on the planet ply their trade in the English top-flight.

That plethora of talent is ever-expanding as Manchester United have added 18-year-old sensation Leny Yoro to their ranks in the summer transfer window. Big things are expected of the young superstar, but he has a long way to go to be seen as one of the best in his position.

That said, below are the 20 highest-paid central defenders in the Premier League. Yoro narrowly misses out on the top 10 after being handed a £145,000-per-week contract by the Red Devils, who have shown a remarkable amount of faith in the young man. If he ever reaches the performance levels of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba, the Frenchman can expect his pay-packet to reflect that.

20 Highest Paid Centre-Backs in the Premier League Rank Player Club Weekly Wage 1 John Stones Manchester City £250,000 2 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £220,000 3 Wesley Fofana Chelsea £200,000 4 Harry Maguire Manchester United £190,000 5 William Saliba Arsenal £190,000 6 Manuel Akanji Manchester City £180,000 7 Ruben Dias Manchester City £180,000 8 Christian Romero Tottenham £165,000 9 Nathan Ake Manchester City £160,000 10 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle United £150,000 11 Leny Yoro Manchester United £145,000 12 Kurt Zouma West Ham United £125,000 13 Malang Sarr Chelsea £120,000 14 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United £120,000 15 Victor Lindelof Manchester United £120,000 16 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea £120,000 17 Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest £105,000 18 Diego Carlos Aston Villa £100,000 19 Levi Colwill Chelsea £100,000 20 James Tarkowski Everton £100,000

10 Lloyd Kelly

£150,000-per-week

Lloyd Kelly cracks into the top 10 narrowly ahead of Manchester United's new boy Leny Yoro. The former Bournemouth defender completed a free transfer to Newcastle United after a fruitful five-year spell at the Vitality Stadium.

The Englishman is also a capable left-back, which may be the position he finds himself playing for the majority of the time at St James' Park. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar - who both miss out on this list - are paid significantly less than Kelly's £150,000-per-week salary but are both two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and will provide stiff competition.

9 Nathan Ake

£160,000-per-week

Many people may have forgotten that Nathan Ake is a centre-back by trade. The Netherlands' international has been transformed into one of the best left-backs in England by the genius of Pep Guardiola, as Ake is a rock at the back and more than capable of getting forward to support the talented players in front of him.

Ake started his career in the Chelsea youth academy before embarking on several loan spells and eventually completing a move to Bournemouth. His wonderful performances for the Cherries caught the eye of the Citizens, who snapped him up in 2020. He is now a four-time Premier League winner and paid substantially for the privilege.

8 Christian Romero

£165,000-per-week

As a World Cup-winning defender, it comes as no shock that Christian Romero is one of the best-paid players in his position. The Argentine has shown his fiery nature at times and perhaps overstepped the boundaries. However, Romero is still a brilliant defender in his own right, as displayed for club and country.

He could have slotted into any Premier League era and flourished due to his steely determination and willingness to take risks. Only seven central defenders earn more than the Spurs ace, who is paid £165,000-per-week.

7 Ruben Dias

£180,000-per-week

Remarkably, Ruben Dias has lifted the Premier League trophy in all four seasons he's spent at the Etihad. Despite taking home £180,000 every week, the Portugal international may actually look at the names above him on this list and feel he's deserving of more.

Dias is never afraid to put his body on the line to keep the ball out the back of his own net and is an underrated technician at the back. To play for Pep Guardiola, every player must be confident on the ball and the 27-year-old has shown time and time again that he can carry out everything asked of him.

6 Manuel Akanji

£180,000-per-week

Another of Pep Guardiola's most trusted players, Manuel Akanji has played across the entire backline for the Citizens since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. The Swiss centre-back takes home the same amount as his Portuguese colleague, a staggering £180,000 each week.

His versatility and ability to go about his work with very little fuss mean Akanji is a dream for managers and fellow players to work with. The dominant defender rarely puts a foot wrong either in or out of possession. To consistently play under Guardiola in two successive campaigns is an underrated achievement as the Spanish boss is known to rotate his team heavily. Akanji is one of the few men to often be on the City teamsheet, and he is handsomely compensated for his hard work.

5 William Saliba

£190,000-per-week

William Saliba is quickly rising in the ranks and becoming one of the best defenders in world football. The Arsenal and France star has had a wonderful two years, playing a huge role in the Gunners' back-to-back title charges and was a prominent part of Les Bleus' backline at Euro 2024.

To be among the top five earners in his position in the biggest league in world football at the age of just 23 is a remarkable feat. Saliba is calm on the ball and has all the physical attributes needed to be seen as a truly elite defender. It's only a matter of time until he is handed the captain's armband for his club, as the Frenchman leads by example at the heart of the defence.

4 Harry Maguire

£190,000-per-week

Harry Maguire - who looks set to remain Manchester United's third-choice centre-back after the arrival of Yoro - earns as much money each week as Arsenal's star man, Saliba. The England international missed Euro 2024 through injury, which was a disappointing blow for the Three Lions considering his up-turn in form in the previous term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire was the most expensive defender in football history (£73.3 million) until Manchester City signed Josko Gvardiol (£77.6 million) in 2023.

His time at Old Trafford looked to be numbered as the second most expensive defender in football history slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. However, several injury issues in the 2023/24 season allowed Maguire to make many appearances and improve his stock. He's a former club captain and was the subject of interest from many top clubs when United eventually won his signature in 2019, so it's no surprise he's earning a huge amount of money.

3 Wesley Fofana

£200,000-per-week

Wesley Fofana has been put in the unfortunate position of missing many more games than he's been able to make it onto the pitch for. The Chelsea defender showed an incredible amount of promise for Leicester City in his first few years in England before earning a big-money move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea pay their players very well and Fofana is no exception. Being handed a £200,000-per-week deal and initially putting in some solid displays, things took a downward turn for the Frenchman. A cruciate ligament tear suffered in pre-season kept him out of action for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign. Bosses at the west London club will be hoping Fofana can get back on the pitch regularly and start to repay the faith they showed in him with his lucrative contract.

2 Virgil van Dijk

£220,000-per-week

Virgil van Dijk isn't the top-earning centre-back in the Premier League despite being widely acknowledged as the best in his position. The Liverpool captain could even see his £220,000-per-week contract improve if the Reds offer fresh terms with only one year remaining on his deal.

The Dutchman transformed the Merseyside-based club's fortunes upon his arrival in 2018. He now leads the team out after taking over the captain's armband from Jordan Henderson in 2023. Van Dijk lifted his first trophy as the skipper after heading in the winning goal in the 2024 Carabao Cup final. The 'Rolls-Royce' had a renaissance in form in the previous campaign and fans will be hoping his dominant and composed displays continue for many years.

1 John Stones

£250,000-per-week

John Stones is the highest-paid central defender in the Premier League, and it's no real surprise. One of the first names on the teamsheet for both England and Manchester City, the Bristol-born rock at the back has come a long way from his younger days in the English top flight.

Previously seen as a defender who was brilliant on the ball but easy for opposing strikers to bully physically, Stones has blossomed into one of the most intelligent and solid defenders in the country. With six Premier League trophies to his name, the 29-year-old is more than deserving of his eye-watering £250,000-per-week salary.

