Highlights Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers has been the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL for several years now.

Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns is one of just two cornerbacks earning an average of $20 million per season.

Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints has regressed in recent years but is still one of the highest-paid players at his position.

A lockdown cornerback is one of the most sought-after players in the NFL. Defenses have evolved to counter the proliferation of the air raid defense, adding different zone coverage variants and pre-snap disguises. However, Cover 1 is still the preferred method of pass defense.

The simplicity of man-to-man coverage is easy to teach and leads to minimal confusion. The problem is that few corners possess the necessary skills to play one-on-one coverage for the majority of their games.

This is why someone like Darrelle Revis was such a force. Coaches didn’t need to accommodate his game and could leave him on an island and let him do the rest. While true shutdown corners are hard to come by, they do still exist, and they come with a hefty fee.

Here are the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL for the 2024 season, based on the average annual value (AAV) of their most recent contracts.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Current NFL Cornerbacks The cornerback position in the NFL is loaded with young talent, making for an exciting future for defensive back play.

1 Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers: $21 million AAV

Despite an underwhelming 2023, Alexander remains the highest-paid corner

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jaire Alexander signed a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 offseason worth $84 million. The $30 million signing bonus was the only guaranteed part of the deal, forcing him to earn the bulk of the contract from his on-field performance.

Alexander is coming off an injury-ridden 2023 in which he played just seven games, so he'll be looking to reestablish himself as one of the premier corners in the game this season. If he doesn't accomplish that, the Packers' potential out from the deal after the 2024 season that would leave them with just over $19 million in dead cap may be enticing.

2 Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns: $20.1 million AAV

Ward is a leader for Cleveland’s secondary

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward agreed on a five-year, $100.5 million deal in the 2022 offseason that included $71.25 million in guarantees.

The three-time Pro Bowler carries a cap hit of just over $12.1 million in 2024 that will double to roughly $24.6 million in 2025. Ward is under contract through the 2027 season and will hit free agency at 30 years old in the 2028 offseason.

3 Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $19.52 million AAV

Lattimore’s contract picks up in 2024

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After making three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons, Marshon Lattimore inked a five-year, $97.6 contract with the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2021 season. While he made a fourth Pro Bowl in '21, his play has declined a touch over the last couple of years, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a valuable piece of the Saints’ defense.

The Ohio State product’s backloaded contract will be taken to the next gear in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, where he will carry cap hits of $31.4 million and roughly $28.55 million, respectively.

4 Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $19.5 million AAV

Injuries have held Humphrey back under his latest contract

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Early in the 2020 season, Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year, $97.5 million extension with a $20 million signing bonus and more than $67 million in guarantees.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered the Alabama alum in recent years. He missed five games in 2021 and a career-high seven in 2023. Given the structure of the deal, Humphrey’s ability to stay on the field will be paramount to maximizing his contract.

5 Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys: $19.4 million AAV

Diggs has improved as a pure cover corner

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs became a polarizing player during the 2021 season. He was the ultimate boom-or-bust player, leading the league in interceptions (11) but also being among the league leaders in yards allowed in coverage.

Placing a price tag on such a player was difficult, but after more consistency in coverage in 2022, the Cowboys offered a five-year deal worth $97 million with over $42 million in guarantees. The contract takes Diggs, who missed all but two games of the 2023 campaign, through the 2028 season, having him hit free agency at the age of 31.

6 L’Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans: $19.1 million AAV

Sneed found a new home and contract this offseason

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to fault the Kansas City Chiefs for prioritizing Chris Jones over L’Jarius Sneed this offseason. After Jones signed a record-breaking extension to become the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, the Chiefs lacked the resources to keep their star cornerback around and shipped him to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap.

The deal was made under the assumption the Titans would make Sneed one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football, which they did, giving him $76.4 million over four years with $51.5 million in guarantees.

7 Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears: $19 million AAV

Johnson’s career breakthrough couldn’t have come at a better time

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson bet on himself and won in 2023. After failing to secure a long-term extension with the Chicago Bears last offseason, Johnson played the 2023 season as a pending free agent and turned heads, recording a career-best four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors as well.

Johnson also reaped the financial rewards, signing a four-year, $76 million deal with the Bears this spring, keeping him in Chicago for the foreseeable future. Still only 25, he could be a great value for the new-look Bears if he can stay healthy.

8 Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins: $18.33 million AAV

Ramsey’s age and durability have become areas of concern amid his latest deal

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After making a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey in March 2023, the Miami Dolphins quickly signed him to a three-year, $55 million restructured contract with $35.5 million guaranteed.

The seven-time Pro Bowler missed seven games during the 2023 season due to injury but is expected to be at full strength for 2024.

As Ramsey will be 30 for most of this season, there are growing concerns surrounding his age and how it may affect his play. He’s arguably the best corner of his generation, but it may be difficult for him to continue contributing at an elite level.

9 Carlton Davis, Detroit Lions: $14.5 million AAV

Davis signed a one-year deal with Detroit this spring

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis became a well-known player during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl run in the 2020 season and was the team’s top cover corner.

Davis played out the remainder of his contract with Tampa and signed a one-year, $14.5 million deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The contract features nearly $12.745 million in guarantees and will allow Davis to test the free agency waters again in 2025.

10 Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles: $14 million AAV

Slay’s performance took a step back in 2023

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles perilously signed Darius Slay to a three-year deal worth $42 million with $24.5 million in guarantees last offseason.

The skepticism surrounding the contract had little to do with his recent performance and was mainly due to his older age. Slay, who's earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections, was 32 at the time of the deal and will be under contract through his age-34 season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.