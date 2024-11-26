Darts has become somewhat of a phenomenon in the sporting world over the past year, with Luke Littler's astounding rise a joy to behold for fans across the nation. The teenage sensation has risen through the ranks of the sport to rank number four in the world after taking on some formidable opponents along the way.

While his path to glory is only just beginning, Littler has won prize money that people his age could only dream of seeing in their lifetime, but where does he rank for winnings this season among some of the biggest names that the sport has to offer?

Below are the 10 highest-paid darts players, in terms of prize money alone, from the 2024 season so far ahead of the World Darts Championship, which gets underway next month.

10 highest-paid darts players (2024) Position Name Prize money 10. Danny Nopert £211,750 9. Dave Chisnall £128,500 8. Ross Smith £223,750 7. Gary Anderson £224,000 6. Dimitri Van den Bergh £235,750 5. Ritchie Edhouse £236,750 4. Mike De Decker £252,500 3. Michael van Gerwen £277,000 2. Luke Littler £416,000 1. Luke Humphries £614,500

10 Danny Noppert

£211,750

Danny Noppert switched to the PDC card in 2018, but it was not until March 2022 that he claimed his first televised ranking when he narrowly beat Michael Smith 11-10. That 2022 UK Open was the first of six ranking titles the Dutchman has claimed throughout his career, and he currently sits number 13 in the world rankings. 2024 saw him pocket over £200,000 despite being denied entry to the last eight of the Players Championship Finals by Luke Littler.

9 Dave Chisnall

£218,500

Brit darts player Dave Chisnall has solidified himself as a top 16 player during his career and currently sits number six in the world rankings. One of his most memorable victories came against one of the sport's elites, Phil Taylor, in a year that saw him pick up the Best Newcomer award. 2021 and 2022 saw his best years, but they still didn't end in glory for Chisnall, who saw defeat in the semi-finals of 2021 World Championship, and the final of 2022 Masters. The 44-year-old was eliminated in the quarter-finals of last year's World Championship by Luke Humphries, but that did not stop him from making the top 10 of this list.

8 Ross Smith

£223,750

Another British name has made the list in Ross Smith, who is ranked 19th heading into this year's World Championship after a strong showing at the Players, where he made it to the semi-final before being eliminated by Littler. The 35-year-old has been eliminated in the third round of the past three Worlds after his elimination at the hands of Chris Dobey last year. The winner of the 2022 European Championship, however, has pocketed over £220,000 this year, putting him eighth on the list.

7 Gary Anderson

£224,000

The Flying Scotsman reached his peak between 2015 and 2016, ranking number two in the world of darts. With back-to-back World Championship wins, Anderson established himself as one of the sport's greats with victories over the likes of Phil Taylor on his resume of accomplishments. Currently ranked 14th in the world, Anderson will want to continue is relatively solid form heading into this year's Worlds, especially after his epic showing in the Grand Slam of Darts, where he narrowly lost in the final four against, yes, you guessed it, Luke Littler.

6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

£235,750

Currently ranking number 11, Dimitri Van den Bergh has a win over Luke Humphries in 2024 to claim some bragging rights over the Englishman. The Dreammaker is a two-time back-to-back World Youth Champion and made a statement in 2018 when he was narrowly defeated by Rob Cross. After reaching the semi-finals in 2023, Van den Bergh was shocked by Florian Hempel once again in the second round of 2024's World Championship; the same outcome of 2022's second-round tie between the two.

5 Ritchie Edhouse

£236,250

The lowest-ranked player on this list, there is not much in terms of accomplishment for Ritchie Edhouse, who edged out Van den Bergh for number five on this list. However, he got his first taste of major success this year by claiming victory at the European Championship. On that night, he defeated Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena 11-3 in the final. He will be looking to improve on his current miserable record at the Worlds, where he's only ever made it to the second round, which happened in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

4 Mike De Decker

£252,500

It has been a rollercoaster 2024 for Belgian Mike De Decker, who claimed his first victories on the PDC circuit. The 28-year-old made a statement by defeating Luke Humphries to claim a World Grand Prix victory and qualify for the World Championship this year. The Grand Prix champion was then defeated in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts, however, by Luke Littler. He is yet to set the world alight at a Worlds, however, with his best performance being a second round showing in the last three years.

3 Michael van Gerwen

£277,000

Michael van Gerwen is a name who has become synonymous with darts, enjoying a career spanning 17 years and showing no signs of slowing down. While titles have not come to the same degree for the world number three, Van Gerwen is still one of the names to beat on the PDC circuit, and he continues to break records. The Dutchman's recent form has certainly been a cause for concern, being eliminated in the early stages of tournaments, but if anyone can show up on the biggest stage of them all, it's Michael van Gerwen.

2 Luke Littler

£416,000

The sky is the limit for Luke Littler, who has continued a meteoric rise since bursting onto the scene last year. This year has seen him continue his climb to the pinnacle after he became the youngest player to reach the finals of the World Championship at 16 years old. 2024 saw him claim five title victories, including the Premier League and the Grand Slam of Darts. He may have lost out on the biggest stage last year in his debut event, but Littler has years ahead of him and who knows how successful his story could end up becoming.

1 Luke Humphries

£614,500